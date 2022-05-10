CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn’s odds of being selected in the 2022 NBA draft increased Tuesday with ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reporting the now former Illinois center had received an invite to the NBA Draft Combine. The combine is scheduled for May 16-22 in Chicago.
It’s a step up for Cockburn compared to last year's pre-draft process. The 7-foot, 285-pound center participated in the G League Elite Camp last June. Of the 44 players invited to the G League Elite Camp last year, just three — Juhann Begarin, Balsa Koprivica and Aaron Wiggins — were selected in the 2021 NBA draft.
Cockburn ultimately withdrew from last year’s draft and returned to Illinois for his junior season. The Kingston, Jamaica, native earned consensus First Team All-American honors and was the only player in the country to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in the 2021-22 season.
That type of success on the court for Big Ten champions Illinois, however, didn’t provide much of a boost to Cockburn’s draft stock. Most mock drafts still don’t include his name, but a combine invite is a positive step forward given NBA organizations submit a list of players they want invited.
The combine annually includes five-on-five games, strength and agility testing, shooting drills and physical measurements. The full list of invited players has yet to be released, but other Big Ten players reportedly invited include Iowa brothers Keegan and Kris Murray, Michigan’s Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. and Michigan State’s Max Christie.