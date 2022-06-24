CHAMPAIGN — It didn’t take long for Kofi Cockburn to find a taker once undrafted free agents started coming off the board in the wee hours Friday morning following the 2022 NBA Draft. The former Illinois center agreed to an undisclosed deal with the Utah Jazz just before 1 a.m. Friday, per a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.
Cockburn was not, as most expected, one of the 58 players selected Thursday night in the draft. That he landed with Utah after the draft, though, wasn’t much of a surprise. The Jazz were among the handful of teams that worked out the 7-foot, 293-pound center this month in the pre-draft process.
Cockburn joins the Jazz in a period of transition. Quin Snyder stepped down as coach two weeks ago after eight seasons at the helm, and both Utah and three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert seem ready to part as well.
Trading Gobert might create more opportunity for Cockburn, and the presence of former Kansas center Udoka Azubuike would indicate Utah’s willingness to at least keep a more traditional center on the roster. Azubuike, though, played in just 32 games for the Jazz the past two seasons.
Cockburn will begin his professional career after turning into a two-time consensus All-American in three seasons at Illinois. The Kingston, Jamaica, native was among the most dominant players in college basketball in 2021-22 averaging 20.9 points and 10.6 rebounds.