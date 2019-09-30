One of the top recruiting targets for Illinois men’s basketball in the Class of 2020 is planning an official visit to Champaign-Urbana later this month.
Andre Curbelo, a 6-foot, 170-pound four-star point guard prospect from Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran, is set to visit Illinois on Oct. 18, according to a report on Monday afternoon by Evan Daniels from 247Sports.
Curbelo plans to take three official visits, according to the report, with his first stop to Miami this upcoming weekend before arriving at Illinois on Oct. 18 and then visiting Oregon the following weekend on Oct. 25.
His visit to Illinois coincides with homecoming weekend in C-U. Brad Underwood’s program already has one Class of 2020 commit in 6-10 forward Coleman Hawkins from Prolific Prep (Calif.), who committed earlier this month.
Curbelo cut his list of schools to five last week, with Illinois, Indiana, Miami, Oregon and St. John’s still in the mix.