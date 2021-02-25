CHAMPAIGN — Turns out the forearm/elbow Ayo Dosunmu took to the face Tuesday in Illinois' 81-72 loss at Michigan State could have longer term repercussions. Per multiple reports, including The Athletic's Brian Hamilton, Dosunmu suffered a broken nose when he was hit by the Spartans' Mady Sissoko.
What that means for Dosunmu's availability for Thursday night's game against Nebraska, which is set for a 6 p.m. tip at State Farm Center, and the remainder of Illinois' regular season schedule is unclear. The No. 5 Illini also play at No. 23 Wisconsin on Saturday and finish the season at No. 3 Michigan and at No. 4 Ohio State next week.
The play that resulted in Dosunmu's apparent injury was not initially whistled a foul Tuesday night. A replay review by the officials, asked for by Illinois because of contact to Dosunmu's head, later deemed it a Flagrant 2 foul that precipitated Sissoko's ejection.
Dosunmu, a finalist for the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award and a likely candidate for First Team All-American honors, leads Illinois in scoring (21 ppg) and assists (5.3 apg), while coming in at second in rebounding (6.3 rpg) behind Kofi Cockburn.