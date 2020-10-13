CHAMPAIGN — The 2020-21 Illinois men's basketball schedule is still a work in progress. One important detail, however, is now known. Per CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, the Illini will host Wright State, Ohio and North Carolina A&T in their multi-team event in Champaign set for Nov. 25-27.
Also, per Norlander, the games currently scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, would move to Saturday, Nov. 28, should the Illinois-Ohio State football game scheduled for that Saturday in Champaign get flexed to a Friday kickoff.
Illinois has never played Wright State in program history. The Raiders do have, however, some ties to Champaign. Wright State coach Scott Nagy is a Centennial grad and later served as an assistant coach at Illinois from 1988-90. His dad, Dick Nagy, was also a longtime Lou Henson assistant.
The Nagy connection isn't Wright State's only to Champaign. Redshirt sophomore guard Tim Finke, now eligible after transferring from Grand Canyon, is a Champaign Central grad. His dad, Jeff, and older brother, Michael, both played for the Illini.
Wright State is coming off a 25-7 season in 2019-20. The Raiders return three starters, including leading scorer and rebounder Loudon Love. The 6-foot-8, 260-pound center from Geneva averaged 15.9 points and 9.7 rebounds last season.
Illinois last played Ohio in the 1979-80 season and holds a 4-0 record in the series with the Bobcats. Ohio went 17-15 last season but also has three starters returning. The Bobcats' top returning player is junior guard Jason Preston, who averaged 16.8 points, 7.4 assists and 6.8 rebounds in 2019-20.
Next month's MTE will be North Carolina A&T's second trip to Champaign in as many seasons. Illinois beat the Aggies 95-64 last December behind a 26-point performance from Kofi Cockburn. North Carolina A&T, which made a coaching change before playing Illinois last season, also finished the year 17-15. The Aggies graduated their top two scorers, but they do bring back the next two in Kameron Langley and former Chicago Leo standout Fred Cleveland Jr.