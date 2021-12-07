A former Illinois football player who spent two seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints has died, according to authorities in Alabama and media reports in Louisiana.
Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday after the 31-year-old was arrested over the weekend on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police, according to jail records from Pickens County in Alabama. He was rebooked Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
Pickens County is about 40 miles west of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
A cause of death is not known.
Foster played at Illinois from 2008 to 2012, making 23 starts with the Illini during the 2011 and 2012 seasons. The former defensive lineman out of Chicago arrived at Illinois prior to the 2008 season after playing high school football at Chicago Mt. Carmel.
Foster registered 73 tackles, including four sacks, during his college career before he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Saints following an impressive pro day workout on the UI campus in 2013. He spent two seasons with the Saints, playing 17 games with the franchise and recording three career sacks.
"No words right now," Kam Buckner tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. Buckner is a Chicago native and former Illinois defensive lineman who played with the Illini from 2003 to 2006 and is now a state representative in Illinois. "Rest Powerfully, Little Brother. From Chicago to Champaign to New Orleans. You left your mark everywhere you went. Glenn Foster, we love you bruh."