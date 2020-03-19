The Illinois High School Association is hopeful spring sports will eventually resume at some point this season for high school athletes across the state.
They just don't know when in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the world.
All high school games and practices in Illinois are at a halt until at least March 31 after Gov. J.B. Pritzker closed schools through March 30 last Friday.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson told WMIX Sports in southern Illinois during a radio interview on Thursday that he is hopeful "spring sports can be played out with some form of regular season and some form of postseason."
The baseball and softball seasons were slated to start this past Monday, along with boys' tennis and girls' soccer. Boys' track and field teams and girls' track and field teams had been allowed to have indoor meets for more than a month before last Friday's decision to close schools because of the pandemic.
Anderson said depending how quickly schools resume classes and practices can start again will play a role in whether the postseason calendar gets extended and "only upon permission by our board of directors."
The first spring sport scheduled to have a state meet is girls' track and field from May 21-23 at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. The boys' track and field state meet is set for May 28-30 at the same location in Charleston, while the boys' tennis state tournament is slated for May 28-30 at various high schools in the Chicago suburbs.
The Class 1A girls' soccer state tournament is set for May 29-30 at North Central College in Naperville, with the 2A and 3A girls' soccer state tournaments set for the following weekend, June 5-6, at North Central College.
The 1A and 2A baseball and softball state tournaments are scheduled for June 5-6, with the 3A and 4A baseball and softball state tournaments set for June 12-13. The host for the 1A and 2A baseball state tournaments is Dozer Park in downtown Peoria and the host for the 3A and 4A baseball state tournaments is Route 66 Stadium in Joliet. All four classes of the softball state tournament are slated to take place at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.
"At this point, much like our students and our schools waiting for advice and to when things can get back in to some normalcy, we're doing the same thing," Anderson said. "We're just tentatively on a hold. Unlike the NCAA, at this point, we're not canceling our spring sports."