CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will play at least one high-profile nonconference game in the 2020-21 college basketball season. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported Thursday afternoon that the Illini will play at Duke in this year's Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Previous reports have those games scheduled for either Dec. 8-9.
The Illinois-Duke matchup could pit two top 10 teams against each other early in the season. The Illini have been viewed as one of the top teams in the Big Ten (and country) after junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn both opted to return for another season in Champaign.
Duke lost its top three scorers from the 2019-20 season, with big man Vernon Carey Jr. and guards Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley all declaring for the NBA draft. The Blue Devils do return sophomore forwards Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. (the next two leading scorers) and added the No. 3 2020 recruiting class featuring five-star prospects Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach, DJ Steward and Mark Williams.
Illinois and Duke have played just seven times previously and not since 2007. That was a 79-66 victory for the Blue Devils in the Maui Invitational. The Illini's last win against Duke, which holds a 5-2 series advantage, came on Dec. 2, 1995.
That 76-65 Illinois victory against the No. 12 Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., snapped Duke's 95-game nonconference home winning streak. The Blue Devils had last lost at home before that in January 1983.
Kiwane Garris came off the bench to lead Illinois in that 1995 victory with 18 points. Richard Keene and Bryant Notree chipped in 14 points apiece, while Jerry Gee finished with 13. Duke's Jeff Capel led all scores with a game-high 27 points.
The other reported Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups are as follows, per Rothstein:
North Carolina at Iowa
Purdue at Miami
Penn State at Virginia Tech
Louisville at Wisconsin
Georgia Tech at Nebraska
Pittsburgh at Northwestern
Maryland at Clemson
Boston College at Minnesota
Syracuse at Rutgers
Indiana at Florida State
Ohio State at Notre Dame
North Carolina State at Michigan
Michigan State at Virginia