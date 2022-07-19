CHAMPAIGN — The four teams set to play in Las Vegas in November in the Roman Main Event have been public just more than nine months. Tuesday's news came with actual matchups, with CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reporting Illinois would play UCLA and Baylor would face Virginia at T-Mobile Arena.
The game against UCLA and the follow-up against the Baylor-Virginia winner is part of a challenging nonconference schedule for Illinois. The Illini will also play Texas in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York, Syracuse at home in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and Missouri in the annual Braggin' Rights game.
Illinois' full schedule has yet to be announced. Accounting for 20 Big Ten games and the already released nonconference opponents, all that's left should be six games — likely at State Farm Center — against low and mid-major programs.
The Illini haven't played UCLA since a Dec. 30, 1997, loss in Los Angeles. The Bruins hold a 6-3 series advantage and have won four of their last five games against Illinois.
UCLA is coming off a 27-8 season that ended in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. The Bruins return veteran guards Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez, and coach Mick Cronin added a pair of five-star freshmen in guard Amari Bailey and big man Adem Bona for what's widely considered a top 10 team heading into the 2022-23 season.