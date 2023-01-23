CHAMPAIGN — Turns out one transfer quarterback wasn't enough for Illinois coach Bret Bielema. The Illini secured a commitment from former Ball State starter John Paddock on Monday, per a report from the Athletic's Max Olson, and he will join Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer in Champaign for the 2023 season.
Paddock's season in Champaign will be his sixth in college football. The 6-foot, 196-pound Paddock played in one game in 2018 and one in 2019 for the Cardinals and then did not see any action in 2020. Paddock was again Ball State's backup in 2021 and appeared in two games.
Paddock started all 12 games this past season. The Bloomfield Hills, Mich., native completed 286 of 480 passes (59.6 percent) for 2,719 yards, 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Ball State finished the season 5-7 after losing its final three games.
Illinois' pursuit of now multiple transfer quarterbacks has come in the wake of Tommy DeVito being denied a waiver to play in 2023. DeVito set a program record completing 69.6 percent of his passes in his lone season at Illinois and passed for 2,650 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.
The Illinois quarterback room now includes Paddock, Altmyer, redshirt freshman Donovan Leary and freshman Cal Swanson in addition to redshirt freshmen walk-ons Kirkland Michaux, Jameson Sheehan and Jake Huber. Ryan Johnson exhausted his eligibility in 2022, and Art Sitkowski opted not to use his final season of eligibility and joined the Illinois staff as a student assistant coach.