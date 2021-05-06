CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood isn’t wasting any time in rebuilding his coaching staff. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported late Thursday morning that Underwood was set to hire former Illinois guard Chester Frazier as an assistant coach.
The ability to bring Frazier back to Champaign was created when Kentucky officially announced earlier Thursday morning it was hiring both Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman. That move created two openings for Underwood to fill.
The first is apparently going to a former fan favorite that's established himself as an assistant coach at the high major level. The 35-year-old Frazier already has nearly a decade as an assistant under his belt.
Frazier was a three-year starter and two-time captain at Illinois from 2005-09 and finished his Illini career as a three-time Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection. Frazier played two seasons overseas — with a season as a grad assistant at Illinois sandwiched in between — before starting his coaching career in earnest.
Frazier followed former Illinois coach Bruce Weber to Kansas State, and his seven seasons in Manhattan, Kan., were part of one of the most successful stretches in program history. The Wildcats won 150 games and two Big 12 regular season titles with Frazier on staff and also made five NCAA tournament appearances.
Frazier has spent the past two seasons at Virginia Tech after being hired in April 2019 by then new coach Mike Young. Five months later, Frazier was promoted to associate head coach and aided in the player development of both Wabissa Bede and Keve Aluma in his two seasons in Blacksburg, Va.