CHAMPAIGN — After making multiple hires on the offensive side of the ball, Illinois football coach Bret Bielema reportedly has his first defensive coordinator.
FootballScoop's John Brice reported Wednesday that Bielema has selected Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters to join the Illini staff in the same role. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg a short time later reported the same news.
The 34-year-old Walters has worked with the Tigers since 2015 in various defensive-minded roles. He's worked with defensive backs since the start of his time at Missouri, became co-defensive coordinator in 2016 and has been the Tigers' lone defensive coordinator since 2018.
Walters previously spent time on staffs at Colorado, Arizona, Oklahoma, North Texas and Memphis.
If the reports are confirmed, Walters takes over defensive playcalling duties from Lovie Smith, who was fired as Illinois' coach last month. Defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey called defensive plays for the Illini during their 2020 season finale, on Dec. 19 at Penn State.
Brice previously reported that Walters, Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Wofford coach Josh Conklin were the main contenders for Illinois' defensive coordinator job.
Walters would be joining a staff that includes offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tony Petersen, offensive line coach Bart Miller, running backs coach Cory Patterson, strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright and chief of staff Mark Taurisani.