As of Wednesday morning, Illinois still hasn't officially confirmed or denied if Bret Bielema has fired his first offensive coordinator.
But reports and social media speculation are ramping up that the replacement for Tony Petersen is in place. And even in Champaign right now.
Barry Lunney Jr. emerged as the top candidate hours after 247sports reported Tuesday night Petersen was done after only one season in charge of the Illini offense.
Anonymous sources told FootballScoop.com that Lunney, who has served as the offensive coordinator at Texas San Antonio the past two seasons, was in Champaign on Tuesday night.
If Bielema does decide to hire Lunney, he'll do so with familiarity about the 47-year-old former Arkansas quarterback.
The two were on staff together in all five of Bielema's seasons as the Arkansas coach from 2013 through 2017.
Bielema hired Lunney from the high school ranks after Lunney served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Bentonville High School in Arkansas from 2005 through 2012, where he helped the Tigers win two state championships in 2008 and 2010.
Lunney stayed on at Arkansas for two seasons in 2018 and 2019 after Bielema was fired and Chad Morris was hired to replace Bielema.
Lunney even served two games as the Razorbacks' interim head coach at the tail end of the 2019 regular season once Arkansas fired Morris, with top-ranked LSU and Missouri beating Arkansas during Lunney's two games in charge of his alma mater.
Lunney then moved on to Texas San Antonio once Arkansas hired Sam Pittman as its head coach. And he had a successful two seasons with the Roadrunners, including an impressive showing in front of Bielema at Memorial Stadium this past fall. UTSA defeated Illinois 37-30 on Sept. 4 in Champaign, with the Roadrunners compiling 497 yards of offense against the Illini defense.
UTSA went on to compile a 12-2 record this past season, winning a Conference USA championship and ending its season with a 38-24 loss to San Diego State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 21. The Roadrunners went 7-5 in 2020 during Lunney's first season with the program.
The Roadrunners boasted the 34th-best offense in FBS this past season, averaging 439 yards per game. Running back Sincere McCormick bolstered the run game for UTSA under Lunney's watch the past two seasons by compiling 2,946 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns in that time span.
UTSA finished with the 43rd-best run offense in the country last season by averaging 183.5 yards, 12 spots ahead of Illinois. Chase Brown is slated to return to the Illini next season after rushing for 1,005 yards this past season, with Josh McCray adding 549 rushing yards as a true freshman in 2021.
UTSA had the 44th-best passing offense in the country last season, averaging 255.5 yards per game. A vastly better number than what Illinois produced last season, with the Illini finishing last in the Big Ten and 121st in the country with 156.2 yards per game.
Lunney also coached at Tulsa from 2000 through 2002 and at San Jose State for two seasons in 2003 and 2004 after starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Arkansas and then as the Razorbacks' running backs coach under Houston Nutt in 1999.
Lunney was a four-year starting quarterback at Arkansas from 1992 through 1995, starting 40 games with the Razorbacks under coaches Jack Crowe, Joe Kines and Danny Ford. He finished with 5,782 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in his college career that saw Arkansas reach the 1995 SEC championship game in his senior season. Lunney left Arkansas as the program's career leader in passing yards and touchdowns. He is now seventh in school history in passing yards and eighth in touchdown passes.