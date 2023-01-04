CHAMPAIGN — Brian Hightower reportedly is entering the transfer portal after three seasons with the Illinois football program.
Outlets that include 247Sports and On3Sports announced as much on Wednesday, on the heels of the Illini's 19-10 loss to Mississippi State on Monday at the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver did not play in that game, with Illinois coach Bret Bielema saying after the game that "Hightower pulled his (hamstring) a little bit back in Champaign. Thought we might get him back this week, but he didn't get through."
Hightower is a Los Angeles native who started his college career at Miami and transferred to Illinois in 2020 following two seasons with the Hurricanes.
He served as Illinois' second-leading pass catcher during the recently-completed 8-5 season of 2022, hauling in 37 receptions for 452 yards and two touchdowns. Hightower redshirted his 2021 season after playing in four games, and his first campaign with the Illini, in the pandemic-affected 2020 season, included him catching 11 passes for 209 yards and three scores.
Hightower departs a receivers room that expects to be paced in 2023 by Isaiah Williams, who finished with 81 receptions for 709 yards and five touchdowns this season. Illinois also should return Pat Bryant, who posted the team's second-most receiving yards this season at 453 yards, along with Casey Washington, who ranked fourth on the team in receptions (32) and receiving yards (312).