NBA free agency is into its third week after a July 1 start and a cavalcade of moves in the first 24 hours. A move that still wasn't made before Friday?
Ayo Dosunmu landing somewhere, anywhere, for his third NBA season.
But it turns out, the former Illinois guard won't have to familiarize himself with new surroundings. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday afternoon, Dosunmu will sign a three-year, $21 million contract to stay with the Chicago Bulls, team that took the Chicago native in the second round of the 2021 draft.
Dosunmu had a qualifying offer he could have signed with the Bulls — a one-year deal worth $5.2 million — but word was mum until Friday afternoon's tweet from Wojnarowski.
What Friday's news means to Dosunmu's future with the Bulls seems to indicate he will have a significant role. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists this past season with the Bulls, starting 51 games and playing in 80 total.
Before Friday, how Dosunmu would fit in for coach Billy Donovan's Bulls in the 2023-24 season was part of the conversation on the latest "Bulls Talk" podcast with K.C. Johnson, Jason Goff and Tony Gill.
"They're at 12 guaranteed contracts, and, to me, the rotation — at least the first nine — is pretty set," Johnson said. That would be Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Coby White, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Torrey Craig, Jevon Carter and Andre Drummond.
"Sometimes, Billy likes to play 10, but they're lacking some size. That 10th guy may be like a Javonte Green/Derrick Jones Jr. clone of those kind of guys. Ayo's kind of the odd man out right now. My read, as I've said before, is that they're either trying to drive his price down on a multi-year deal or dangle him in a sign-and-trade situation to maybe get a bigger target."
Dosunmu has not yet matched the production he had at Illinois in his first two seasons in the NBA. But Friday's decision by the Bulls makes it clear he's set to become a key part of the franchise's future.
Just how much is up to Dosunmu now.