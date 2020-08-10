CHAMPAIGN — Monday was a scheduled day off for the Illinois football team after the Illini went through a non-padded workout on Sunday.
Tuesday is slated to be the fifth practice for Lovie Smith's program since workouts resumed last Thursday ahead of a scheduled season opener on Sept. 3 against Ohio State at Memorial Stadium.
As of Monday morning, who knows if either Tuesday's practice or the season opener for the Illini will take place.
The Detroit Free Press reported Monday morning the Big Ten is canceling its 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to anonymous sources.
On Dan Patrick's national radio show Monday morning, the prominent sports broadcaster, citing anonymous sources, said the Big Ten and Pac-12 will cancel their seasons on Tuesday, with Big Ten presidents voting 12-2 on Sunday to cancel the season. Patrick said only Iowa and Nebraska voted to not cancel the season.
All of these developments have transpired during a whirlwind five days in regards to Big Ten football. The Big Ten, which announced on July 9 it would go with a conference-only schedule, released a revised 10-game schedule last Wednesday. On Thursday, the Illini went through their first official practice ahead of the new season opener against Ohio State, with another non-padded workout on Friday taking place.
Illinois was prepared to have its first padded practice on Saturday, but about 90 minutes before the start of the scheduled workout, the Big Ten announced workouts would continue only with helmets, jerseys and shorts. Illinois went through workouts like that on Saturday and Sunday.
While reports started to surface on social media late Sunday night about the Big Ten possibly canceling its season, players took to social media to express their desire to play college football this upcoming season.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, two preseason contenders for the Heisman Trophy, were among the most prominent players to lend their support to the season, using the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.
Several Illinois players also added their voices to the conversation.
Like middle linebacker Jake Hansen, a Butkus Award semifinalist last season, three-year starting center Doug Kramer and wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, among others, all wrote on Twitter either on Sunday night or Monday morning they want to play this season.
"The spread can't be stopped, only limited!" Imatorbhebhe wrote on Monday morning. "Regardless of what ever protocols are put in place. We need to accept what we can’t control and focus on managing the things we can!"