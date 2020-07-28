CHAMPAIGN — The official deadline, for now, to withdraw from consideration for the NBA draft is next Monday.
That date was handed down by the NCAA in early June, although, like most dates on the sports calendar, it is subject to change amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This pertains to Illinois men’s basketball in regards to Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. The two leading scorers on last year’s team both put their names into the NBA draft in April and have not submitted plans to withdraw from the two-round, 60-player draft. Whenever it might happen in 2020.
Dosunmu is listed in some mock drafts as a possible second-round pick, while Cockburn’s name has not received much love in those hypothetical scenarios at this point.
But both, according to multiple reports on Sunday and Monday, are among players selected to attend the NBA combine if it happens this year.
Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported on Sunday that emails were sent to the selected players, “with a disclaimer that no decisions have been made about a date, format, location or even if a combine will actually occur.”
The combine was slated to take place in mid-May in Chicago but was not held at that time and location because of the pandemic. The rescheduled NBA draft is now set for Oct. 16.
Dosunmu averaged a team-best 16.6 points to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists en route to All-Big Ten First Team recognition. Cockburn earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors after averaging 13.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.
Illinois hasn’t had a player picked in the NBA draft since Meyers Leonard went in the first round as the 11th overall pick at the 2012 draft to the Portland Trail Blazers.