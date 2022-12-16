CHAMPAIGN — The shakeup of Bret Bielema’s defensive staff reportedly continued late Friday night three days after Purdue hired Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as its next head coach.
Anonymous sources for On3 and 247Sports, respectively, led to reports out of West Lafayette, Ind., and Champaign that the Boilermakers were hiring Illinois associate head coach/outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane as their next defensive coordinator and Bielema was promoting cornerbacks coach Aaron Henry to the same position for the Illini.
Illinois officials could not confirm the news Friday. Bielema is expected to address reporters Saturday afternoon.
Henry served as cornerbacks coach at Illinois the last two seasons and helped develop Devon Witherspoon into a consensus All-American and projected first round NFL draft pick. Henry was an All-Big Ten First Team cornerback at Wisconsin for Bielema and also worked as a graduate assistant for Bielema at Arkansas.
The Immokalee, Fla., native also had stops as an assistant at Rutgers, North Carolina State and Vanderbilt. Henry worked for former Bielema assistants both at Rutgers (Chris Ash) and North Carolina State (Dave Doeren). His job as cornerbacks coach at Rutgers in 2016 was his first as a full-time assistant.
Bielema hired Kane away from a job as defensive coordinator at SMU ahead of the 2021 season. The former Kansas standout was a graduate assistant and quality control coach for Bielema at Wisconsin and also had multiple stops at Northern Illinois and one season at his alma mater before taking the SMU job in 2018.
The change in defensive coordinator marks the second straight offseason with a change at that level of Bielema’s coaching staff. The Illinois coach fired offensive coordinator Tony Peterson after the 2021 season and replaced him with Barry Lunney Jr.