CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ 2021-22 roster might be in flux, but that hasn’t stopped Brad Underwood and Co. from getting quite the jumpstart on its 2022 recruiting class.
The Illini added a commitment Wednesday afternoon from former Kankakee standout AJ Storr, per multiple reports and first by Rivals’ Doug Bucshon. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard chose the Illini from a list of offers that also included high major programs Virginia Tech and Ole Miss along with Austin Peay, Chicago State, Grambling State, Howard, Iona, IUPUI, Murray State, New Orleans, Ohio and UIC.
Storr spent the majority of the 2020-21 high school season at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz., playing alongside Class of 2021 Illini priority target TyTy Washington. Storr initially transferred to Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman last summer after uncertainty regarding an IHSA basketball season, but when a high school basketball season in Nevada also became questionable he joined AZ Compass Prep in early November.
Storr helped AZ Compass Prep go 30-2 this past season and make it to the GEICO Nationals semifinals. The Dragons fell to Montverde Academy (Fla.) on April 2 in the semifinal game. Storr averaged 8.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in AZ Compass Prep’s two GEICO Nationals games in Fort Myers, Fla.
Storr reclassified to the Class of 2022, where he’s a three-star recruit per 247Sports, following his transfer from Kankakee. He averaged 13 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Kays.
Storr is Illinois’ second commit in the Class of 2022, joining fellow three-star Reggie Bass out of Elevation Prep in Fort Wayne, Ind. The Illini’s class currently ranks seventh in the Big Ten and 26th nationally. Only Ohio State (three) has more than one commitment in the conference.