Lovie Smith is set to become the next head coach of the Houston Texans, according to an ESPN report and Associated Press report on Monday afternoon.
The former Illinois coach, who compiled a 17-39 record during five seasons in Champaign from 2016 to 2020, spent this past season as the Texans' defensive coordinator after Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman fired him with one game remaining in the 2020 season.
Smith, 63, will replace David Culley on the Texans' sideline. Cully only lasted one season in Houston, going 4-13 this past season before the Texans fired him.
This is the third head coaching job in the NFL for Smith after he led the Chicago Bears from 2004 through 2012 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons in 2014 and 2015. He has an 89-87 record as an NFL coach, notably leading the Bears to Super Bowl XLI in 2007.
The success he had with the Bears, where he went 81-63 in eight seasons, never translated to his time in Champaign. Illinois posted a losing season in all five of Smith's seasons, went 10-33 in Big Ten games and took Illinois to one bowl game, losing to California in the 2019 Redbox Bowl.