CHAMPAIGN — Consider the countdown to the 2020-21 college basketball season underway. Per multiple reports, the NCAA’s Division I Council approved a Nov. 25 start date for the coming basketball season on Wednesday.
That bumps the initial, pre-pandemic start date 15 days and aligns the beginning of the 2020-21 college basketball season with what Illinois coach Brad Underwood has called a “soft bubble” created with most universities halting any in-person instruction after Thanksgiving.
A start date isn’t the only news coming out of the NCAA this afternoon related to college basketball. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, no scrimmages or exhibition games will be allowed this season. The maximum number of regular season games was also cut by four, and teams can begin workouts for 12 hours a week starting Monday. Official practices would begin Oct. 14, per Stadium's Jeff Goodman.
The NCAA also voted to again extend the ongoing recruiting dead period until Jan. 1. More from the NCAA on other details surrounding the revised start of the 2020-21 season is expected still today.
