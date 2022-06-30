The Big Ten is now primed to become the first coast-to-coast conference in the country. Multiple reports, first by the San Jose Mercury News’ Jon Wilner, have both USC and UCLA angling to join the Big Ten as soon as 2024. Nothing official has been finalized.
Should this latest round of conference realignment take place, however, the Big Ten would stretch from Piscataway, N.J., to Los Angeles — a mere 2,700 miles and change. Notably, such a move would mean the Big Ten would have a presence in the three biggest TV markets in the country in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. A boon for the conference as it negotiates a new media rights deal.
The potential addition of USC and UCLA would push the Big Ten’s membership to 16 schools. The conference has expanded three times in the last 30-plus years. The first in the modern era of the league was Penn State’s addition in 1990. Then came Nebraska in 2011 and Maryland and Rutgers in 2015.
Illinois last played UCLA in men's basketball in 1997, and the Bruins hold a 6-3 series advantage. So does USC, although the Illini have won their last three games against the Trojans in men's basketball. The latest came in 2012 at the Maui Invitational.
The last football games between Illinois and its potential new West Coast rivals came in 2007 (USC) and 2011 (UCLA). Both were bowl games, with the Illini losing in the Rose Bowl to the Trojans and winning the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl against the Bruins.
Illinois is one of six original members still in the conference. The other are Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin and Michigan. All but the Wolverines, who had a 10-year absence from 1907-17, have been anchor members of the Big Ten since 1896. Indiana and Iowa joined in 1899, Ohio State in 1912 and Michigan State in 1950.