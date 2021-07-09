CHAMPAIGN — Dealing with prostate cancer and complications from a stroke he sustained in 2015, Gary Wieneke was surrounded by family, friends and former athletes on the second-to-last Saturday in May.
To express their admiration for him.
To tell him, in person, how much he meant to them.
The former Illinois coach heard all this at a venue near and dear to his heart.
At a venue and surface on the University of Illinois campus that he lived long enough to not only coach at, but have his name adorned at the complex.
And what a life Wieneke lived. The man who burnished his name in track and field circles for his contributions to the sport, specifically in the middle-distance races, died on Thursday, the Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced.
He was 83 years old.
Demirjian Park is the home to Illinois track and field, along with the Illini’s women’s soccer program. But the track surface current and future Illinois runners will compete on is now known as the Gary R. Wieneke Track.
Wieneke was recognized on May 22 at the public dedication ceremony, less than a week after Illinois hosted the Big Ten Outdoor Championships at the refurbished facility.
A facility Wieneke knew well. Before he retired from Illinois in 2003, Wieneke coached 36 years with the Illini, both with the track and field programs and the cross-country programs. He led Illinois to 13 Big Ten titles, with six coming in outdoor track, six happening in indoor track and one in cross-country. He was the Illini coach when Champaign hosted the NCAA Championships in 1977 and 1979, using the track that existed at Memorial Stadium until 1984.
One of his most decorated runners at Illinois, Craig Virgin, remembered Wieneke’s low-key personality and his coaching acumen during a Thursday evening appearance on WDWS 1400-AM’s ‘SportsTalk.’
“His strength was in coaching, setting up a workout schedule and setting up a competitive schedule for the season,” said Virgin, a three-time Olympian in 1976, 1980 and 1984 who called Wieneke his mentor and later a good friend. “The X’s and O’s coaching, nobody was better than Gary.”
Virgin said he was in contact with Wieneke’s wife, Peggy, late Wednesday night before he learned of his old coach’s death on Thursday morning.
“It’s just hard when you hear the news,” Virgin said. “I owe a great deal to that man. As much as I love Champaign-Urbana, it’s going to be a different place that I can’t go by his house and say ‘hello’ to him. He had a lot of perseverance. He taught that to us athletes as a coach, and he certainly demonstrated it himself in his life with his battle against cancer.”
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman was a tight end on Ron Turner’s football team when Wieneke was at the tail end of his coaching career at Illinois. But he was able to garner Wieneke another lasting honor to his legacy when Wieneke was inducted into the third class of the Illinois athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.
“Coach, you finished the race,” Whitman wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday afternoon. “And the beauty of your legacy is that you made all of us winners. So glad for our time together these last few years. It was my honor. Our track will forever stand in your memory. Our thoughts are with your family. Rest easy, Coach Wieneke. Well done.”
The Illinois athletics Hall of Fame is the fifth Hall of Fame Wieneke is in, joining the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Drake Relays Hall of Fame, the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the East Moline High School Hall of Fame. He graduated from East Moline High School and Augustana College in Rock Island.
But Wieneke also had an effect on the area high school cross-country scene. He helped coach the Unity girls’ cross-country program for eight seasons before stepping aside in 2015, the same year the Rockets won Class 1A state titles in boys’ cross-country and girls’ cross-country. He also was an assistant coach with the Rockets’ track and field programs.
“We are fortunate to have Coach Wieneke associated with Unity,” the Unity track and field’s Twitter account wrote on Thursday. “Rocket Nation mourns the loss of a legendary coach, great mentor and even better man.”