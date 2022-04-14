GIFFORD — Lon Kruger took a quick drive through the University Illinois campus on Tuesday after arriving at Willard Airport.
The former Illinois men’s basketball coach had some time to spare before pointing the car north to Gordyville USA and the Coaches vs. Cancer event.
The 69-year-old Kruger was struck by how much had changed in the 22 years since he left the Illini and Champaign for a shot in the NBA as coach of the Atlanta Hawks.
Like Ubben Basketball Complex.
Kruger was the Illinois coach when Ubben opened as a one-of-a-kind practice facility that no other Division I program could boast.
Now, Ubben is in full blown renovation and expansion mode. The building will be modernized — and essentially doubled in size — to put it back on par with the best facilities in the country.
“It tells how much time has passed,” Kruger said Tuesday evening. “I think of Ubben being new, and now they’re renovating it. The college game has changed in so many ways with the portal and (name, image and likeness). I don’t know that we’ll recognize what it will be five years from now or even two years from now. I think it’s kind of a work in progress with regard to the portal and NIL, and it will be interesting to see where it goes.”
Kruger can ruminate on the future of college basketball because he doesn’t have to deal with the transfer portal or NIL. The longtime coach retired after the 2020-21 season following a decade at Oklahoma and spent his first year of retirement getting to spend more time with his five grandchildren.
Not that Kruger completely divorced himself from college basketball. He simply became a semi-casual spectator of the sport for the first time in nearly five decades. Kruger said he caught several Illinois games on TV while also keeping tabs on Oklahoma and his alma mater Kansas State.
Kruger also had a little more invested in UNLV this season, too. He coached the Runnin’ Rebels from 2004-11 after his four-year foray into the NBA with the Hawks and one season as an assistant for Isiah Thomas with the New York Knicks. He would have followed UNLV anyway, but the fact his son Kevin got the job after T.J. Otzelberger left for Iowa State meant more trips from Oklahoma to Las Vegas during the season.
“We were out there a lot following his program,” Kruger said. “We’ll support him as fans. We’re still living in Oklahoma, but will probably move out there permanently by June. Looking forward to getting back in Vegas.”
Still, Kruger’s first year away from the sidelines was different.
He started his coaching career with a single season at Division II Pittsburg State in Pittsburg, Kan., before returning to his alma mater as an assistant for five seasons followed by stops at Texas-Pan American (now Texas-Rio Grande Valley), Kansas State, Florida and Illinois leading those respective programs.
“I’d been doing it for 45 years, and then all of a sudden this year was different for sure,” Kruger said. “You get a chance to watch your coaching friends play. I got a chance to go to a few practices that I hadn’t had the opportunity to do — other peoples’ practices — in the last 45 years. It was good. You miss the relationship part of it. The relationships you have with the players and the other coaches on your staff. That was filled in by watching coaching friends.”
Not having to plan those practices was a side benefit of retirement. But the preparation part of the job was one of the aspects Kruger said he enjoyed the most.
“Don’t miss the games as much as the preparation and working with your guys to try to figure out how to come out on the top side, but (retirement) was nice,” he said. “A good year.”