CHAMPAIGN — An Illinois football defense that lost coordinator Ryan Walters to a new job ahead of the ReliaQuest Bowl earlier this month proved during its postseason game that it still could perform at a high level.
Two key reasons for that output will be sticking around for the 2023 season as well.
And their presence means “The Law Firm” remains in business.
Defensive tackles Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph — who play for the Illini under that banner — announced Monday afternoon via Twitter they will return to coach Bret Bielema’s program for another campaign.
Randolph published his decision first with a short video captioned “they counted me out, but they miscounted.”
“Dear Illini Nation, it has been a true blessing from God to wear the orange and blue for the last four years,” Randolph said in the video. “Memories, friendships and bonds that will last a lifetime. ... But the job’s not finished.”
Newton followed suit with both a short video and a separate image on social media. The latter was captioned “best DT in college football time to prove it” and showed a smiling Newton sitting on the bench with the words “I’m back” plastered over his chest.
The inclusions of Newton and Randolph on Illinois’ 2023 roster serve as major boons for the defense of first-year coordinator Aaron Henry, who oversaw the unit during the 19-10 ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Mississippi State on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Fla.
Newton’s third season with Illinois in 2022 resulted in the St. Petersburg, Fla., product receiving All-America second team status from Walter Camp, the Associated Press, CBS and Pro Football Focus. He racked up 13 tackles for loss, 51/2 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 62 total tackles in 13 games.
Randolph, a Belleville native and former News-Gazette all-state first-teamer, earned All-Big Ten third-team accolades from both coaches and media during the 2022 season, his fourth with the program. He ranked third among Power 5 interior defensive linemen in tackles for loss with 13, adding 41/2 sacks and 51 total tackles in 13 games. The two aided Illinois in allowing an average of 12.8 points per game, 99.8 rushing yards per game and 173.8 passing yards per game last season.
Newton and Randolph help to bolster the Illini’s defensive line specifically amid the losses of fellow linemen Calvin Avery and Jamal Woods, each of whom declared for the NFL draft earlier this month.