Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy and windy. High 67F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing after midnight. A thunderstorm or two is possible. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.