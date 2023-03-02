CHAMPAIGN — Erin Quarnstrom doesn’t feel her St. Thomas More girls’ basketball players are terribly interested in hearing about her high school playing days.
Even as the Sabers prepare to mirror Quarnstrom’s prep career in one very important way.
“I don’t think they think it’s that big a deal,” Quarnstrom said.
Except perhaps to Quarnstrom’s daughter, STM junior starter Ruari.
“Ruari said, ‘No matter what, we need to beat you,’” Erin Quarnstrom said with a smile. “They’re going for first or second (place), for sure.”
The Sabers (27-6) will need to get past Christopher (30-3) in today’s Class 1A state semifinal, slated for an 11:45 a.m. opening tip-off at Normal’s CEFCU Arena, if they hope to vie for Saturday’s small-school championship.
And if they hope to surpass what their coach accomplished as a Gibson City High School hoopster back in the early 1990s.
Under her maiden name Devaney, Erin Quarnstrom helped the Greyhounds to third place in the 1993 Class A girls’ state showcase. They stumbled versus eventual champion Carthage in the semifinal round before topping Stockton 62-51 in the third-place bout.
Not only did this mark the final school year before Gibson City consolidated to become Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, but it also was just the second season in which the girls’ state tournament emanated from what was then Redbird Arena.
“Every time I think about my youth, my high school and everything, it’s all wrapped up in there,” said Quarnstrom, in her second season coaching STM’s girls. “You can’t talk to somebody who was around at that time without them remembering the excitement and the hope that was surrounding (state).
“So to be able to do that with these girls and this school and this community is more than I can really explain.”
Quarnstrom ranked third on the Greyhounds with 34 points scored in the 1993 state tournament, which at that time included quarterfinal games. She ranked behind only Kathy Arnold (40 points) and Lisa Noble (54 points) on her team.
Fittingly, Noble is flying in from Virginia to attend this year’s state tournament. Quarnstrom also hopes that her former coach at Gibson City, Ossie Jordan, will be present to watch the Sabers in action.
“We’ve remained best friends,” Quarnstrom said of she and Noble. “I actually ended up buying her an NFHS (game streaming) package, and she’s been doing some scouting notes for me.”
Though Quarnstrom took her athletes to last season’s girls’ state tournament as spectators, she knows there’s a difference between observing from the stands and competing on the hardwood.
Quarnstrom would like to use her experiences three decades prior to aid the Sabers in Thursday’s semifinal and, after that, either Thursday’s 7 p.m. third-place game or Saturday’s 10 a.m. championship.
But qualifying for state doesn’t entail only attempting to win games, in Quarnstrom’s view.
“I do think it’s going to be a little benefit to me having been through it one time at least. Understanding all the hoopla and how the emotions take over, because it feels so big,” Quarnstrom said. “But I also think, because it’s been such lasting memories for me, really giving them that opportunity to enjoy it (is important).
“The basketball’s important, don’t get me wrong. But I also want them to really feel everything that goes along with it.”