CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will get its shot at Big Ten leading Michigan after all.
The game against the No. 3 team in the country was rescheduled for 6 p.m. on March 2 in Ann Arbor, Mich., the Big Ten announced on Friday night.
The Illini's rescheduled home game with Nebraska was also moved again to 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 after initially being pegged for Feb. 24 before being moved to a three-day window from March 2-4. That three-day window will now belong to the Illini's showdown with the Wolverines, with the game at the Crisler Center set for an ESPN broadcast.
The game at Michigan means Illinois will end its season playing at No. 21 Wisconsin on Feb. 27, at Michigan on March 2 and at No. 4 Ohio State on March 6. That run of games against teams currently ranked in the Associated Press AP Top 25, plus a lone remaining home game against the Cornhuskers, means the Illini will play four games in 10 days to end the 2020-21 season.
Fifth-ranked Illinois (15-5, 11-3) returns to action Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. tip at Minnesota. The Illini also play at Michigan State at 6 p.m. Tuesday before the run of four games in 10 days begins in earnest.