CHAMPAIGN — Rayvonte Rice was all set to join House of ‘Paign in Columbus, Ohio, for last summer’s The Basketball Tournament bubble.
The Centennial and Illinois grad was one of the initial roster announcements for the Illini alumni team’s inaugural TBT run. Rice didn’t get an opportunity to play, however — missing out on a run to the quarterfinals — because his professional season restarted after a pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic and he had to return to Israel.
Rice will be on the roster again this summer. He was announced as the team’s third member Wednesday, joining fellow former Illinois guard Andres Feliz and honorary Illini Mike Daum. House of ‘Paign is co-hosting one of four TBT regionals in July alongside Bradley alumni team Always a Brave, with the regional set to run July 24-28 at Peoria’s Civic Center.
Rice spent the 2020-21 season — his sixth as a pro — with Kyoto Hannaryz in the first division of the Japan’s B.League. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound guard previously played in Italy (twice), France, Iran, Russia and Israel in addition to a run with the Phoenix Suns in the 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Rice was the leading scorer for Kyoto Hannaryz (21-36) this season, tying fellow Illinois native David Simon — a Stevenson and Purdue Fort Wayne grad — at 19.8 points per game. Rice also averaged 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists and shot 48.9 percent from the field, 33.5 percent from three-point range and 84.1 percent at the free throw line.
Rice led Centennial to the 2009 Class 3A state title and was the News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year. He started his college career at Drake before transferring to Illinois ahead of the 2012-13 season. After sitting out that year, Rice averaged 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.6 assists in two seasons with the Illini.