CHAMPAIGN — I grew up on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and the Chicago Bears being a regular disappointment.
College basketball, though, always had this special pull. Proximity made Illinois State games the go-to for our family. Not to mention their ticket deals for good grades.
Come March? It didn’t matter the team. College basketball had my full attention.
Finding a teacher willing to pull the TV cart into the classroom and turn on a game in grade school, middle school or high school was a rare treat. By college, class schedule aside, the only place I was going to be that opening Thursday of the tournament was in front of a TV. Friday, too. Sorry, mom!
That’s what made this year’s NCAA tournament cancellation the bummer of all bummers. My March Madness experiences have always been remote. Never made it to the tournament as a fan and, for the previous four seasons, hadn’t worked one either covering Illinois basketball.
The Illini’s NCAA tournament drought dating back to the 2012-13 season stuck in the craw of every fan. For me? It just meant I couldn’t check an item off my bucket list.
A positive COVID-19 test by Rudy Gobert and the NBA’s immediate suspension of its season on March 11 was the first clue the 2020 NCAA tournament wasn’t going to happen. That point was hammered home that same night as an increasingly unwell-looking Fred Hoiberg — just the flu, thankfully — coached Nebraska in the soon-to-be-canceled Big Ten tournament.
I didn’t even make it to Indianapolis before the Big Ten canceled its tournament on March 12. Illinois had put together a good enough season for a double bye and Friday start. All my pre-travel preparations figuring out the best way to Spokane, Wash., or Sacramento, Calif., if need be were for naught.
Illinois was an NCAA tournament team — but also not at the same time.
Hello, March sadness.
The NCAA tournament is peak sports in the United States. Sure, millions might tune in on one night for the Super Bowl or a decisive World Series game. But nothing compares to people across the country filling out an NCAA tournament bracket, rooting for all the 12-5 upsets and basking in “One Shining Moment” on championship Monday.
That’s why the 2021 NCAA tournament will be that much sweeter. We all just experienced what March was like without college basketball. Anybody signing up to do that again? Didn’t think so.
Still, college basketball is bound to be different in the wake of a pandemic. There’s no getting around that. Something, though, is certainly better than nothing.
Our monthlong ode to the sport continues with a 68-question primer on the 2020-21 season buoyed by the insight from basketball writers across the country.
Study. Review. Get ready for that opening tip in early November.
Fingers crossed.
