With the NCAA tournament canceled this past March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, celebratory moments, like Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels reacting after Villanova’s regular-season victory against Kansas, didn’t get a chance to come to fruition on the sport’s biggest stage. Now, with the college basketball season less than five months away — the first games should take place in early November — the sports world waits to see what next season’s post-pandemic campaign might look like.