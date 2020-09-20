Richey | Abundance of riches in Illini backcourt
CHAMPAIGN — Don’t think for a single minute that Illinois coach Brad Underwood sticking with small group workouts since his team returned to campus this summer has diminished the level of competition at Ubben Basketball Complex.
The reality is the opposite. Especially when you consider that one of those small groups has regularly included a quartet of Trent Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu, Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo. Condolences to the first opposing guards that have to face any of them after they’ve honed their competitive edge against each other for months just waiting for the opportunity provided by the coming 2020-21 season.
“We work out together every other day,” Frazier said. “Those guys (Miller and Curbelo) are competitors, and I love the mentality they have right now. They ask a lot of questions already, and they’re picking up things quickly.
“They have to be able to learn three new plays in a day and run it the next day in workouts when we’re running live. They’re very smart, they’re very talented and they can really play some basketball. The biggest thing right now is being able to communicate with these guys and be able to help them pick up things.”
That guard foursome is only part of Illinois’ deep backcourt heading into the 2020-21 season. The Illini boast another veteran in senior Da’Monte Williams and will also add redshirt junior Austin Hutcherson to the mix after his sit-out transfer season following his arrival from Wesleyan University (Conn.).
“Every day we’re going to make each other better,” Hutcherson said. “I think all of us bring a little something different to the table, so we all kind of fit into our own little role. Having that depth and guys that can fit in anywhere is really helpful.”
Having backcourt depth and utilizing it properly are two different objectives. It took Frazier and Dosunmu some time to figure out how they worked the most effectively together. Their first season side by side wasn’t easy, but they found a way last year. Frazier had the ball in his hands more to initiate the Illinois offense. He got everyone in the right spot. While Dosunmu played more off the ball, the eventual All-Big Ten First Team guard still had it in his hands in key moments when a play had to be made.
“Before he came in, I was more ball dominant at the point, and he was a point,” Frazier said. “That was very challenging for both of us at first trying to figure out each other. I think that’s what we fumbled during the games. As time went on, we just continued to get better, play our games and just do what we do. I think that’s what helped us be successful.”
Frazier said his advice to Curbelo and Miller would be the same and to lean into their strengths. The pairing of those freshmen would be similar, with Curbelo a more traditional, pass-first point guard that can score and Miller a noted scorer still able to run an offense when needed.
Fitting in with the other guards on the Illinois roster hasn’t been an issue so far for the most hyped freshmen backcourt duo at Illinois since maybe Dee Brown and Deron Williams.
“They fit in with that same hunger and that attitude,” Hutcherson said. “Adam comes to work every single day. Curbelo’s the same way. The way they attack drills with their mentality, they really fit into our culture. I think the biggest thing is that they listen really well to instructions.”
Curbelo and Miller, of course, are just two of the four scholarship freshmen on the Illinois roster. Coleman Hawkins and Brandon Lieb have impressed their older teammates, too. Sophomore center Kofi Cockburn has been particularly impressed with that duo’s basketball IQ and their understanding of what Illinois is trying to accomplish at both ends of the court. Not to mention Hawkins’ ability to stretch the floor as another (needed) three-point shooter.
Of course, any conversation about the Illini freshmen circles back to the guards. Cockburn is most familiar with Curbelo, having also played most of his high school career in New York and after teaming up with him on the World roster at the 2019 Nike Hoop Summit.
“I’ve been watching him since my sophomore year of high school,” Cockburn said of Curbelo. “I love him and I love his game, and Adam Miller, we all know what he does. He’s a really high-level player and really good scorer. We’re really deep right now.”
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).