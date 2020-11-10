CHAMPAIGN — It was a question of where, not if, Illinois men’s basketball would be ranked when the Associated Press’ preseason poll dropped late Monday morning.
That the Illini would be recognized as one of the top 25 teams in the country heading into the 2020-21 college basketball season seemed like a given.
Turns out it was. Illinois was ranked No. 8 in the preseason AP Top 25 — the first preseason ranking for the program in a decade.
What turned out to be less of a consensus, though, played out in the 64 individual AP ballots. Illinois was long viewed a top-10 team by multiple national college basketball writers after Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn both decided to return for another season.
The voting spread from the AP panel was … significantly wider. Illinois got a vote at No. 3 from Dave Borges of the New Haven (Conn.) Register. And a vote at No. 22 from the Washington Post’s John Feinstein.
“Love Ayo’s game and very familiar with Kofi Cockburn, who was heavily recruited by UConn and should be a dominant big,” Borges told The News-Gazette about his voting decision regarding the Illini. “Also, love the Big Ten this year and believe Illinois is as good as anyone in the league.”
Illinois was considered a top-10 team by 48 of the 64 AP voters — an even three-fourths of the panel. But the Illini still wound up receiving at least one vote in 16 of the available 25 spots.
“Illinois has two of the top returning players in the Big Ten — and in the country — in Cockburn and Dosunmu,” the Syracuse (N.Y.) Post-Standard’s Donna Ditota wrote to The News-Gazette about placing Illinois 11th on her ballot. That’s the median placement in terms of Illinois’ overall Nos. 3-22 spread.
“Overall, the Illini are experienced,” Ditota continued. “They learned how to win last year in the Big Ten. And I think they’ll probably shoot the ball better from 3 than they did last year. (That’s the one big question, in my opinion).”
Three-point shooting is the obvious question mark for Illinois. It was a season-long issue in the 2019-20 season. An issue Illinois will try to address in counting on a bounce-back season from Trent Frazier, Adam Miller following through on the “elite shooter” note from his recruiting profile and a healthy Austin Hutcherson simply doing what he did in his first two seasons at Division III Wesleyan University (Conn.).
Shooting isn’t the only question, of course, heading into the 2020-21 season. Replacing Andres Feliz as the beating heart of the team’s culture won’t be easy. The health of Hutcherson and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk could also dictate Illinois’ rotation.
All teams have similar questions in advance of a season. What’s clear this week, though, is Illinois is a top-10 team in the country following last season’s breakthrough performance. It’s a fairly rapid climb considering the Illini were putting the finishing touches on their disastrous, record-setting (in a bad way) 2018-19 season just 20 months ago.
That journey, of course, requires a bit of historical perspective on just how far the Illini have come in the Brad Underwood era.
Illinois has always been, and will likely always remain, a “basketball school.” But this is still just the ninth time in the 58 years there’s been a preseason AP Top 25 poll that the Illini have claimed a spot in the top 10.
The 1980s, of course, belonged at least in part to the Illini. Illinois received its highest ever preseason ranking at No. 2 in the nation ahead of the 1984-85 season and followed that up at No. 7 the next year and No. 9 going into what turned into the Flyin’ Illini’s Final Four season in 1988-89.
The early 2000s brought a similar run. Bill Self’s first Illinois team was ranked No. 8 in the preseason poll ahead of the 2000-01 season and that largely similar team was No. 3 a year later. The eventual 2004-05 national runner-up Illini started the year ranked No. 5 and climbed quickly after dominating Chris Paul-led Wake Forest early in the season.
A preseason top-10 ranking this week, though, is simply a starting point for Illinois’ return as a “basketball school” and the consistent success of previous eras. The Illini’s current streak of consecutive weeks in the AP Top 25 sits at four — today’s top 10 mark and three weeks at the end of the 2019-20 season in the low 20s.
That’s a long way from a program record 43 straight weeks between 1951-54 when Don Sunderlage passed the baton to Johnny “Red” Kerr. Or the 42 straight weeks, including 15 at No. 1, for Dee Brown, Deron Williams and Co. Or the 40 straight weeks behind Frank Williams and Brian Cook in the early 2000s. Or the 37 straight weeks — twice — in the mid- to late-1980s.
Something to shoot for.
Literally.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).