Richey | Bowl game in Illinois' immediate future?
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois was a single fourth-quarter meltdown away from playing in a bowl game in the inaugural year of the Bret Bielema era. Two away from winning at least seven games, posting the best season since back-to-back 7-6 campaigns under Ron Zook in 2010 and 2011 and winding up in a better bowl game than one that would have sent the Illini to Detroit after Christmas.
There’s also a chance some of those close games Illinois did win last fall could have gone the other direction.
Penn State could have secured a win in any of the first eight overtimes in Happy Valley. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan could have thrown what turned out to be two interceptions to his teammates instead and not handicapped a struggling Gophers offense more than a series of running back injuries already had.
“What if?” scenarios are complicated. No less fun to consider, both in the moment and with clear 20/20 hindsight, but complicated nonetheless.
So it’s not a stretch to consider the 2021 season a missed opportunity for Bielema and Co. There was a real chance for the Illinois coach to start his tenure in Champaign with a level of success mostly foreign in these parts.
Call it a missed opportunity, because the road to a bowl game didn’t get any easier this fall.
Not with key starters to replace on both sides of the ball and a roster that hasn’t gone through enough of an overhaul to resolve the depth issues that have plagued the program for years.
The Big Ten provides a pathway to multiple bowl games. Everything from the Quick Lane Bowl at one end to the Rose Bowl at the other, with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl — and the chance Bielema could get the Shane Beamer treatment with a mayonnaise bath — in the middle.
The likelihood of Illinois reaching any of them? Perhaps unlikely, but certainly not impossible.
“As a fan, I think it’s possible, and it’s my goal,” said CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli. “The team exceeded expectations last year and nearly reached one then. They return one of the best running back combos in the conference, and we all know how well that can play in the Big Ten West, and with Tommy DeVito at quarterback and Barry Lunney Jr.’s offense, it’s hard to imagine the 2022 offense being more one-dimensional then last season’s, right?”
That thought process comes from Fornelli’s background as an Illinois supporter. He’s able to sideline his inner fan to provide a more objective look at the Illini’s bowl chances.
“I still think the bowl is within reach, but I don’t think it’s the most likely outcome,” Fornelli said. “I can see this team being better than last year’s team in several different areas, but not improving as far as the wins and losses. As close as they were to winning some games last year, they could’ve easily lost a few of the games they won, too. There are question marks on both lines. I have no idea what to expect from the receiver corps. Can Ryan Walters do it again on defense?
“Ultimately, I’m optimistic about this program under Bret Bielema because I have a better idea of the vision than I had in the last few regimes. But we might have to wait another year for that sustained run of success Illini fans have long dreamed of to begin.”
Those dreams have regularly been squashed by the reality of Illinois’ regular place both in the Big Ten and college football as a whole. It’s a history Bielema has to fight — particularly when it comes to fan buy-in and getting more fans in the stands than the roughly 11,000 that actually attended the regular-season finale win against Northwestern.
Illinois has played in just six bowl games this century and in only two that honestly matter, with the 2001 Sugar Bowl and 2007 Rose Bowl. Zook had consecutive bowl teams at the end of his run as coach, with five straight between John Mackovic and Lou Tepper from 1988-92 the last extended peak of the program.
Bielema’s goal, of course, is to build Illinois into a consistent winner. That starts with a season good enough to earn a bowl bid, and this season better start by winning early.
Anything short of a 3-1 start makes winding up in a bowl that much more of a challenge given the way the schedule turns starting in October.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).