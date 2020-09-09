My arrival outside Grange Grove in the shadow of Memorial Stadium for last week’s athlete-organized Black Lives Matter march spoke to my habitual punctuality.
As in, I showed up well in advance of the scheduled 3:40 p.m. start.
It’s a habit created by my high school band director. You hear, “Early is on time, on time is late and late is unacceptable” enough times and it tends to stick. So that’s me, early to everything.
It plays into the job, though. Observations are key. I write what I see. The longer I’m at a stadium or arena — or march against racial and social injustices — the more I take in and a better reckoning of the event I can provide.
On Aug. 31, that was the overwhelming support the Black Lives Matter march drew from hundreds of athletes beyond just the Illini football team, led by event organizer and Illinois starting offensive lineman Kendrick Green.
Coaches, too.
An early arrival at the south end of campus meant I was there when Illinois men’s basketball assistant to the head coach/offensive coordinator Geoff Alexander showed up on First Street. He was nearly as early as I was. Several other Illini basketball coaches followed, first assistants Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman and then head coach Brad Underwood.
The Illinois basketball coaches participated in the march in support of the players that chose to do the same. That group included Trent Frazier — who participated in another march through campus three days prior — Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, Tyler Underwood, Adam Miller, Andres Feliz and Coleman Hawkins.
The Illinois basketball coaches weren’t alone. Football coach Lovie Smith marched alongside his players, with tight ends coach Cory Patterson and offensive line coach Bob McClain also present. Softball coach Tyra Perry and soccer coaches Janet Rayfield and Jeff Freeman participated, too.
Smith preemptively declined all media requests. He, and the rest of the Illinois coaches, wanted the athletes’ message to stand on its own. Their role that day was one of support.
“That means a lot,” Bosmans-Verdonk said about the coaches marching alongside the athletes. “Them supporting us means they stand behind us not only as basketball players but really as people on a personal level. That’s really important to have a good relationship like that off the court, too. We’re athletes, but at the same time we’re more than that. The coaches supporting us? That’s big time.”
Last week’s march provided the opportunity for the Illinois coaches to show that support in a public way. It wasn’t a one-off moment, though. Before the players returned to campus this summer, regular Zoom meetings were their only form of “face-to-face” team-wide communication.
Sure, there were more than a few light-hearted moments, but Underwood also used that forum to discuss serious issues that became national conversations after the deaths of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., and George Floyd in Minneapolis at the hands of police officers sparked protests and marches across the country.
The Illinois basketball players could share their thoughts and concerns in those team Zooms. It was a time to listen, too, with a diversity of backgrounds throughout the roster providing for different voices, different stories to tell.
Those discussions also proved a further learning experience for players like Bosmans-Verdonk, who grew up outside of the United States in Belgium.
“I never really saw racism like that — Black versus White,” said Bosmans-Verdonk, who is biracial. “My mom did a good job of raising me well and showing me both sides as much as she could as a White woman. When I got here, it was an eye-opener that it’s a problem that definitely has to be addressed. It’s a good thing that more and more people are engaged in making a change toward the better.”
Underwood encouraged those conversations among his team in those Zoom calls. His presence, along with several members of his staff, at last week’s march did the same. The Illinois basketball players understand they have a platform to make their voice heard, and many of them have chosen to use it.
“It’s bigger than any one of us that’s out here,” Miller said after the march. “There’s so many people that have lost their lives to police brutality in this country. It’s time for it to end. Even if we can’t do it with this generation, maybe we can do it with the next.”