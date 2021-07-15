Richey | Cockburn's decision has real implications
CHAMPAIGN — Clarity. One way or another.
That’s what Friday will presumably bring in what’s become the offseason saga of Kofi Cockburn.
The All-American center has navigated both the NBA pre-draft process and the transfer portal. He withdrew from the first to explore the second and will now announce what’s next.
It could simply be the next chapter in what’s already a rather illustrious college basketball career. Cockburn choosing to return to Illinois would cement his legacy within the program at large.
But Friday’s decision could also be the last chapter in that particular book.
Then the start of a new one elsewhere.
Multiple reports Wednesday out of Lexington, Ky., say it won’t be at Kentucky, even with Cockburn posting an image on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon naming Illinois, Kentucky and Florida State as his final three choices.
“Please come back to the Illini,” former Illini and current professional golfer D.A. Points wrote on Twitter in response to Cockburn’s post.
Again, Friday will provide the answer.
The non-Illinois options are logical.
Cockburn wound up at Illinois because of assistant coach Orlando Antigua, who returned to Kentucky in May alongside now-fellow former Illini assistant Chin Coleman.
The Wildcats made sense in the moment.
So does Florida State, with Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton having shown he’s more than willing to work in a 7-footer to his rotation.
From an outside perspective, though, Illinois checks an awful lot of boxes.
Cockburn’s rise from Big Ten Freshman of the Year to consensus Second Team All-American as a sophomore also helped propel the Illini to greater heights as a program. His path is, in a way, similar to Ayo Dosunmu’s.
Dosunmu saw the flagship college basketball program of his home state floundering and knew he could carve out a significant legacy should Illinois rise back to prominence on his ever-broadening shoulders. Cockburn’s official visit to Champaign coincided with a loss to Florida Atlantic but still left a lasting impression. The Illini needed someone like him.
Dosunmu opted for a third season at Illinois. While the COVID-19 pandemic might have been a partial force behind that decision, Dosunmu emerged at the end of year three as one of the most decorated Illini of all time. His No. 11 jersey will soon hang from the rafters at State Farm Center.
Cockburn’s No. 21 jersey will, too. He already meets the criteria, and Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman has mentioned such an occasion for the future. A return to Champaign, though, could further establish Cockburn in Illinois basketball lore.
Think about the possibilities.
Cockburn will be a serious contender for preseason All-American honors. Not to mention the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year race. The on-court scenario will be similar, too, with Cockburn sharing top billing with Andre Curbelo instead of Dosunmu. Postseason honors aren’t guaranteed, but there could be only a few big men in college basketball as dominant as Cockburn in 2021-22.
Those possibilities have name, image and likeness implications, too.
Cockburn at Illinois is a known quantity. That’s the base for his potential influence, which is aided by how unique he is in the world of college basketball, and his engaging personality. The latter has been on display from day one, with Cockburn opening up even more as he settled into Champaign.
Another year for Cockburn at Illinois shifts the balance of power in the Big Ten — and on the national level. His return would bump Illinois up into Big Ten title contending territory with the likes of Purdue and Michigan, while rocketing the Illini into a legit conversation among the top-10 teams in the country.
So there’s a clear reason Illinois fans so desperately want Cockburn to don the orange and blue one more time.
Celebrate if it happens. And if it doesn’t?
Don’t push send on that ill-advised tweet. There’s no place for a repeat of the vulgar and racist vitriol Cockburn already dealt with at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.
Just don’t be that guy.
