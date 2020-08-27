No reason to beat around the bush.
The Big Ten fumbled its decision on fall sports. Not the decision itself. The conference moved with an abundance of caution in deciding that now — during an ongoing global pandemic (even if there’s a percentage of the population deep in denial) — was maybe not the time and place for college athletics.
No, the missteps came in how that decision was announced. University presidents and chancellors had their final say, made the decision and then left Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren twisting in the wind after he announced it.
You know who else made the same decision? The Pac-12. Know who isn’t still making headlines or generating parent protests because of it? Also the Pac-12, which laid out page after page of information in the immediate aftermath that led to its choice not to play any sports the rest of the calendar year.
The Big Ten as a brand has taken a massive public relations hit this month. But there’s a solution. A simple one. Just be a factor in figuring out how college basketball will work.
There’s hope — from the top down — that a 2020-21 basketball season can happen. Probably in a bubble, where there’s precedent in the sport, from The Basketball Tournament to the NBA and WNBA, that it can work.
Obvious questions and concerns exist about how college basketball could make a bubble (or bubbles) happen. Smaller conferences simply don’t have the financial wherewithal to pull it off on their own.
That’s where the NCAA has to step in. The NCAA is financially incentivized when it comes to college basketball happening this year. To play an NCAA tournament and thus generate hundreds of millions of dollars, a season first has to happen. If that means propping up bubbles for the MAAC or SWAC? By all means just do it.
All this bubble talk, of course, still has to be rooted in science. It’s ideally the safest option to play sports in a pandemic, but college basketball can’t send all 357 of its Division I teams to a single site and keep them there for months.
Shorter-stint bubbles are the likeliest of avenues — TBT-esque if you will. The time period between bubbles, then, becomes imperative. It’s where players and coaches and staff and media all still have to do the right things. Wearing masks. Maintaining social distance. Washing hands (but if you weren’t doing that before I’ve got some questions).
But there’s a way forward for college basketball. The natural bubble that will exist post Thanksgiving and into mid-January is a window that must be utilized. Using the University of Illinois as an example, there are 50 days between the Monday after Thanksgiving and the start of the spring semester. Use them wisely.
The 2020-21 season, of course, won’t look like any other. A full 31-game slate is probably out. The gap between games will likely be shorter. It will be closer to an NBA schedule and not at all unfamiliar to the players who used to spend their springs and summers playing day after day, and often multiple times in a single day at various AAU events.
The Big Ten can help restore its reputation by being on the cutting edge on figuring out how best to utilize those 50 days. The door is open for multiple bubbles. A chance to get some nonconference games on the books before jumping into what will be another grind of a Big Ten season.
Sometimes gut reactions are the best. Your first thoughts are your best thoughts. So here’s the 16-team bubble I wouldn’t mind seeing play out at some point in early December based on teams located within an approximate 300-mile radius (keeping it semi-regional) of Hoffman Estates and Rosemont.
The seating capacity won’t be needed at either Sears Center or Allstate Arena, but legitimate arenas are the sell for both teams (they won’t play in a practice venue if that’s a secondary venue on a campus site) and any TV partners who will gobble up the chance for live sports. Plenty of hotels in close proximity helps, too.
The team list is a mix of high-major opponents from multiple conferences and some intriguing mid-major teams that, in a normal season, wouldn’t sniff a game from one of the big boys. But everything’s on the table in a pandemic.
Who says no to a bubble that includes Illinois, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Iowa, Butler, Louisville, DePaul, Xavier, Iowa State, Dayton, Cincinnati, Northern Iowa, Loyola Chicago, Illinois State and Saint Louis? Can you play 10 games in three weeks? The answers to those questions are not me and sure, respectively.
Reality probably won’t be quite as stacked when it comes to potential nonconference bubbles, but a guy can dream. Conference play itself can obviously work in a bubble, too. There’s time for a second round in the 50-day window to start things in January. Split the Big Ten in half geographically and get in six games in a two-week span.
Should students return to campuses across the country in mid-January, shrink the bubble. Bring three or four teams to a campus site and play two games in a long weekend. Do it again a few more times.
The thing is there are options when it comes to making college basketball in a bubble happen and what seems like real desire from the NCAA on down to turn those possibilities into reality. Health and safety of everyone involved has to remain paramount, but bubbles work.
Figure it out, Big Ten, and maybe you can repair your tattered reputation.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).