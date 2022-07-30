Richey | DeVito is the answer at QB
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema will tell you there’s going to be a quarterback competition when Illinois football training camp opens Saturday in Champaign.
In fact, the Illini coach said exactly that Wednesday during Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
It’s been the same refrain from offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. this summer.
The starter for the Aug. 27 season opener against Wyoming in Champaign hasn’t been decided. Tommy DeVito and Art Sitkowski — and to a much, much lesser degree the rest of the quarterbacks on the Illinois roster — will get their shot in camp.
But let’s be realistic.
It’s DeVito’s job to lose. The 23-year-old Syracuse transfer who celebrates his 24th birthday on Aug. 7 didn’t uproot his college football career on a whim.
Sure, leaving the Orange was always in the cards after he ultimately lost the starting job there despite a breakout 2019 season, but he didn’t zero in on Illinois to ride the bench again.
Sure, no explicit promises might have been made, but the Illini pitched a chance to start again to lure DeVito to Champaign. That he was healthy this spring and Sitkowski wasn’t only solidified DeVito’s spot at the top of the depth chart as camp begins.
“I thought Tommy did a great job this spring and took advantage of being the guy that got the bulk of the repetitions,” Lunney said earlier this summer.
Those repetitions mattered. It was the 6-foot-2, 210-pound DeVito on the field this spring running Lunney’s new offense. Watching plays develop with the ball in his hand. Making the throws.
The 6-5, 225-pound Sitkowski was out there, too. But for all the mental reps he got — watching DeVito — the only throws he made in the spring came after practice in the Irwin Indoor facility in a measured plan to ensure his surgically repaired right shoulder wasn’t overly stressed.
To count out Sitkowski in the training camp quarterback battle would be short-sighted. The former Rutgers quarterback has a certain sense of confidence and swagger despite the “cover your eyes this is getting ugly” start to his career when he was thrown to the wolves by then-Scarlet Knights coach Chris Ash as a true freshman during the 2018 season.
That was a difference-maker for Sitkowski last season when he ultimately replaced Brandon Peters as Illinois’ starter ahead of its second game against Texas San Antonio. From an outside view, Sitkowski projected more confidence to his teammates than Peters did.
It’ll be tough to do the same now that it’s DeVito competing for the top spot.
“Tommy does not lack confidence, for sure,” Bielema said. “He’s Jersey through and through. I think he came in and fit really well with our guys — especially in the wide receiver room. This summer, he’s been able to build a great rapport with our guys.”
DeVito and Sitkowski have actually led the players-only workouts this summer together. By all accounts, the New Jersey natives have a strong relationship. Still, one will emerge as QB1, and barring a training camp surprise, it will be DeVito.
“The spring game kind of gave you a glimpse of what he’s capable of doing,” Bielema said, with DeVito completing 16 of 20 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns more than three months ago at Memorial Stadium. “He’s got a live arm, and I think a very accurate arm. He does have the ability to get the ball in some tight windows. Sometimes, he gets a little too gunslinger for me, but I think he’s learned what we’re asking.
“He’s been conditioned in a program that he’s no longer in. I remember one day in practice he called a timeout, and I just looked at him like, ‘What did you just do? You can’t call a timeout, bro.’ He just flashed back to what he’d been taught. That part has been fun for us. I really think he’s in a good spot.”
A spot good enough to emerge from the training camp quarterback competition to become Illinois’ starting quarterback.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college football and college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).