Illinois junior forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, left, and Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier have witnessed first hand the progress the Illini men’s basketball program has made under Brad Underwood with Illinois improving from 12 wins two seasons ago to 21 wins last season. The Illini enter the 2020-21 season as a likely top-10 team, according to some national experts, bolstered by the returns of guard Ayo Dosunmu and center Kofi Cockburn.