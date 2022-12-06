NEW YORK — Illinois was cooked.
The list of reasons why Tuesday night’s game against Texas slipping away was getting lengthy in the second half.
Too many turnovers.
Too many fouls.
Too many missed free throws.
Too many easy looks at the basket for the Longhorns.
Alone, a single one of those issues can sink a team. But stacked one on top of the other? A recipe for a disaster the Longhorns were hoping to deliver when they pushed their lead to 10 points with fewer than nine minutes to play at Madison Square Garden.
“We were about as ugly a basketball team as you could be in their run,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We didn’t look like we could beat a high school team.”
Not a good one, at least.
But Illinois on the ropes just might be the best version of itself because these Illini are apparently never out of a game, no matter how poorly they’ve played. Illinois’ play down the stretch hasn’t always been there this season — losses to Virginia and Maryland were the direct result — but No. 17 Illinois found a way against No. 2 Texas to secure an 85-78 overtime victory.
Arguably one of the best wins of the year in college basketball in one of the most iconic venues in the country.
“I think it showed all of us we could be the No. 1 team in the country,” Illinois wing Matthew Mayer said after he went off for 21 points and made all five of his three-pointers. “We could beat anybody. We could win a national championship. We could do all of that. That was huge.
“I’ve been a part of groups like this before. It’s so nice to have people around you that are going to pick it up when you don’t have it going. I want these guys to understand that — and I think they definitely do now — we’re a national championship-caliber team. We’ve just got to keep pushing. I think we’re starting to understand that.”
Underwood put teams like Texas (6-1) on Illinois’ schedule for a reason. While it might be his preferred scheduling method for any season, he knew he had to challenge these Illini (7-2) that were going to rely on four freshmen (or five if you include Dain Dainja, which Underwood does) to play significant minutes.
“You find out about yourself,” Underwood said.
Illinois found out in its 70-61 loss to Virginia on Nov. 20 in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas that it didn’t have all of the answers in late-game situations. At least not in a game where the Cavaliers had Illinois leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr. bottled up and bothered.
Late-game struggles were again an issue on Friday night at Maryland. Illinois dug itself a hole by making what Underwood called “really bad plays” and didn’t have enough of an answer late to avoid a 71-66 loss in its Big Ten opener.
The Illini had those answers late against Texas — even with Shannon struggling and not on the floor until the final 90 seconds.
RJ Melendez and Jayden Epps provided enough playmaking to get to overtime, with Epps scoring the final five points in regulation to pull Illinois back from a 68-63 deficit with 45 seconds left to 68-68 tie with seven seconds remaining. The Longhorns didn’t know it yet, but that was the game. Illinois had all of the momentum and used a strong extra five minutes to turn a comeback attempt into a memorable comeback victory.
“I’d just say we learned from our mistakes,” said Epps, who finished with 11 points and made 6 of 8 free throws. “We’ve still got things to learn from. We haven’t reached our full potential yet. We need to keep growing, keep playing together and we’ll be good.”
Illinois was ultimately good enough Tuesday to not just win its biggest game of the season. Knocking off the No. 2 team in the country — even if Texas earned that spot having never left its home state before Tuesday night’s game — is the type of win that becomes notable in the bigger picture of program history.
The Illini might have the second-most wins nationally against top-10 teams since the 2019-20 season, but beating teams ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25? It hasn’t happened all that often. Tuesday’s was just the fifth in 25 games of this magnitude for the Illini.
And they did it even though they spent a good chunk of the second half barely looking like they could hang in that kind of matchup.
“It shows how tough we are,” Shannon said. “It shows when we’re down and not winning and not in high spirits that we can fight and get back into a game. I feel like we took a step forward with our brotherhood. We can pick up on this moving forward.”