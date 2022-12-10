CHAMPAIGN — The walk from the Illinois locker room to the media room at State Farm Center isn’t a long one.
But there’s enough to distance to cover and it takes enough time to do so that Brad Underwood can typically work out any frustrations before his postgame press conference begins.
Now, Underwood has vented at the podium before during his tenure as Illinois coach.
Questioned his team’s toughness.
Clamored for more effort.
But nothing compared to Saturday afternoon.
Underwood, in his sixth season with the Illini, was already spitting nails during his postgame radio appearance on WDWS that airs simultaneously on the rest of the Fighting Illini Sports Network.
That his team was mentally tuned out. That he might even drop by the ARC to find players willing to put in real effort.
The walk from the locker room to the media room wasn’t going to be long enough Saturday.
It wasn’t that No. 17 Illinois lost 74-59 to Penn State and dropped to 0-2 in the Big Ten in front of a sold-out State Farm Center crowd. It was how it happened.
Underwood knew a game would come where his relatively young team would get thoroughly outplayed. Competitive losses to Virginia and Maryland didn’t really qualify.
Saturday’s loss to Penn State did. But Underwood’s frustration — some real anger — was firmly rooted in why the Nittany Lions (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) were able to manage such a convincing victory against his Illini (7-3).
“You know these are coming,” Underwood said. “It’s a really, really long season. There’s a reason we played the schedule we’ve played. We’ve risen to the challenge almost every single night. I had this one circled. No offense taken to Penn State. They are terrific, but they haven’t been. You’re coming off (the Texas game), and you win.
“How do you handle winning? How do you handle it on the national stage? And then how do you prepare? We failed. I failed them. I failed them — miserably. I know those nights are going to be there. I could handle getting beat by them because they made plays. But the lack of effort, you better have more accountability than that.”
That was actually Underwood at his most reflective during his postgame press conference. His voice got a little softer as he repeated that he had failed his team. It was clear that admission stung.
But that brief moment in the eight minutes he spent discussing Saturday’s loss was an outlier.
The prevailing vibe was more frustration and anger. Underwood admitted it’s not the way he usually approaches that part of the job, but he couldn’t help it after Penn State left State Farm Center with that kind of win.
Because the Nittany Lions got exactly what they wanted at both ends of the court.
A blown defensive assignment for Illinois on its first defensive possession led to a Penn State three-pointer. It was the first of 12 makes on 24 three-point attempts for the Nittany Lions both in transition and out of half-court sets. Mostly wide open looks to boot.
And while Matthew Mayer might have scored 14 points in the first half to help Illinois keep up, that, too, was an outlier. Mayer also finished with a team-high 14 points, as Illinois got progressively less efficient as the game wore on and wound up shooting 30 percent from three-point range and 50 percent at the free throw line.
“We gave up 47 (points) the first half,” Underwood said. “We scored 59 for the game. You tell me which one was good at either end of the court. I have no earthly idea.
“We had one of our players say it in the locker room, ‘Man, we just lost to Penn State.’ That was our attitude for two days. That’s why I had this game circled. There’s no easy ones in this league. Penn State deserves everything they get.”
Underwood mostly hammered on his team’s leadership after the game — or lack thereof — and the roots of those issues in the two practices leading up to the game. Apparently the worst two practices he’s experienced in his time in Champaign.
“Atrocious” was his word.
All on the heels of the biggest win of the season and arguably one of the biggest in program history after taking down No. 2 Texas on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
“We played very, very uninspired basketball from the second we landed from Madison Square Garden until now,” Underwood said. “That’s leadership. That’s leadership. Plain and simple, leadership. Put it in bold, damn ink. Leadership — and lack of. And no effort. That’s what happens in this league when you have none of that.
“I’m telling you our approach to this game right now is immature and is complete 100 percent lack of leadership. If I’ve got to go back to leading, this team’s in trouble. Somebody on this team has got to step up.”
Who will is the question. One that there was no answer to Saturday afternoon with zero Illinois players available after the game.
Just a fed up coach with more than a few frustrations to get off his chest.