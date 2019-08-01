Complete countdown: Top 50 most important Illini for 2019 Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Scott Richey is counting down the Top 50 most import…

CHAMPAIGN — The narrative almost writes itself.

A four-star quarterback picks Illinois even with the program having, again, fallen on some hard times. Wins few and far between. The incoming talent seen as not only the future but the potential present face of the team.

Oh, and his name just happens to be Isaiah Williams.

That particular story was a mixed bag the first time through last decade. Isiah “Juice” Williams ended up one of the most productive quarterbacks in program history, but the peak was just a single winning season (albeit a Rose Bowl appearance) in his four years as a starter.

What will the retelling be like for Isaiah “One” Williams?

The St. Louis product is the highest-ranked quarterback to sign at Illinois since his almost namesake predecessor did before the 2006 season. A consensus four-star recruit, the Trinity Catholic graduate drew plenty of national interest with offers from powerhouse programs like Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas.

It was the Illini, though, that saw the 5-foot-10, 170-pound athlete and said, “That’s our quarterback.” Williams didn’t have that type of guarantee from football’s blue bloods, but he’ll have every shot to claim Illinois’ starting job when training camp opens Friday at the Campus Rec Fields. It’s his potential to be the quarterback not only of the future but right this very minute that makes Williams the No. 1 most important Illini heading into the 2019 season.

The former could well determine the latter. Should Williams grab hold of Illinois’ starting quarterback role this season, it would be his for the keeping as his career progresses. His skill set as a dual-threat quarterback and production in high school — 3,602 yards of total offense, 44 touchdowns and a state championship as a senior — make him, on paper, a picture-perfect fit for Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith’s scheme.

Now Williams just has to go out and do it.

The job won’t just be handed to the highly-touted freshman. All of his high school accolades, and there were many, won’t give him the upper hand. Starting Friday, he has to go out and prove he’s the best option in a competition that will include Michigan transfer Brandon Peters (added to the roster after Williams) and redshirt freshmen Matt Robinson (only quarterback on the roster to actually play in Smith’s offense) and Coran Taylor.

Still, Illinois brought Williams in to be its quarterback. Potentially now. Certainly long term. The question that he must answer is will he be?