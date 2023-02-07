Richey | Gophers' COVID issues created a conundrum
CHAMPAIGN — Need proof we might not have emerged from the shadow of COVID-19 (in 2023, no less)?
Look no further than the second round of pandemic-related men’s basketball postponements in the Big Ten.
Minnesota is apparently short enough on scholarship players that it canceled its trip to Champaign after Monday’s practice. No Gophers in C-U, no Tuesday night game at State Farm Center, with the game rescheduled for Feb. 20 at 8 p.m.
“You come off a game Saturday and a game that kind of leaves a bad taste in your mouth and you’re ready to play again,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said during his Monday night radio show at Papa Del’s Pizza Factory, referencing the Illini’s 81-79 loss at Iowa. “The league’s got COVID rules, which I can’t do anything about. They’ve had a tough go with injuries and now a couple guys with COVID. The rule says if you’re under seven (players available) you can’t play, so we don’t play.”
May 11 can’t come soon enough.
That is, of course, when we all return to normal. So what if the miracle we were all promised never came and COVID-19 didn’t just go away in a couple weeks? A mere 1,155 days after the nationally emergency was declared, it will be over.
Somebody just make sure to tell the ever-mutating virus we’re done with it and all of its variants and don’t need them interrupting the sports calendar any more than they have the last three years.
But what a 35 months it’s been so far. Illinois only managed to win a Big Ten tournament title and share the next regular season title with Wisconsin. We won’t talk about what came next those seasons. Then this year, the Illini are smack dab in the middle of the wild and wacky Big Ten.
A you-try-and-figure-it-out Big Ten season that got a late wrinkle with the conference having to find a new date for Illinois-Minnesota. And hopefully just that game. If the Gophers’ “luck” this season holds — spoiler: they haven’t had any of the good kind — the conference might have to figure out what to do about Sunday’s Iowa-Minnesota game, too.
The Hawkeyes have been here before. Like last month. The first round of COVID-19 postponements in the Big Ten this season came with Northwestern having to postpone its regularly scheduled games against both Iowa and Wisconsin. It meant an already packed schedule got a little more crowded for all the teams involved.
That’s what Illinois has to look forward to now that Tuesday night’s game won’t be played as scheduled. The Illini already did the whole practice, prep or play 19 straight days thing at the beginning of the new year. The last of which saw Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis annihilate them for 35 points in a double-digit road win for the Hoosiers. No excuse, of course, but the Illini were tired.
The remaining Big Ten calendar didn’t exactly lend itself to an easy new date for Illinois and Minnesota to get back together.
Just two openings that worked for both teams in order to squeeze in the rescheduled game. Playing on Feb. 20 will mean three games in six days for the Illini, with games already on the schedule at Indiana on Feb. 18 and at home against Northwestern on Feb. 23.
The only other realistic option was to try Feb. 28. That would have been an even tighter squeeze given Illinois would have had to play three games in five days with a one-day turnaround to play both Minnesota on Feb. 28 and Michigan on March 2.
“It gets a little challenging on the back end,” Underwood said about the rescheduled game. “It puts you back in that grinder toward the end of the season where you’re playing a lot of games pretty quick, but it is what it is. We’ll survive and get ready and start shifting gears toward Rutgers on Saturday afternoon.”
But here’s the kicker. How much should Illinois have even pushed to get the Minnesota game rescheduled?
Beating Minnesota would possibly help in securing a top four seed in the Big Ten tournament — and that’s a real hard maybe — but it wouldn’t do much in the way of the Illini’s NCAA tournament résumé other than boosting their win total. The perpetually shorthanded Gophers are just 7-15 overall and a staggeringly bad 1-11 in the Big Ten with a single “good” win against Ohio State. That’s generated the lowest NET ranking in the league by far at 235th.
At best, beating Minnesota is just another Quad IV win for Illinois to go with the likes of Alabama A&M, Monmouth and Lindenwood. At worst? It’s a crippling Quad IV loss for a team that’s trending much closer to a middle-of-the-pack seed rather than the protection of a top four seed in the NCAA tournament.
So maybe it would have been for best everyone involved to just pretend this game was never supposed to happen. It worked for dealing with the pandemic for years.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).