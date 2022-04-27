UPDATE:
Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson are among 247 college players to put their names in this summer's NBA draft, the league announced late Tuesday.
The list includes 283 players, including 36 international players.
Both Grandison and Hutcherson have one more year of eligibility at the UI. They have until June 1 to withdraw from the draft.
***
CHAMPAIGN — So, you’re saying there’s a chance.
At least that seems to be the case for a possible reunion with Jacob Grandison and the Illinois men’s basketball team for the 2022-23 season.
Should the 6-foot-6, 210-pound wing decide a fourth season with the Illini is an option he wants to pursue, it gives Brad Underwood an experienced 24-year-old on his roster.
One who averaged 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds, good for fourth on last year’s team, while starting 23 games. His absence in March after Grandison sustained a shoulder injury against Penn State on March 3 was noticeable at the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament.
“We’ve got a conversation coming up,” Underwood said. “He’s a guy that has had a wonderful impact. He was probably as important to our success as any player we had. You start looking at him from an offensive efficiency number with him compared to without him, and he made us one of the top teams in the country in efficiency. He’s a valuable piece and a great, great leader. We’ll have conversations and see what his options are.”
If Grandison decides five years in college — the past three at Illinois and the first two at Holy Cross — is enough? Illinois is going to be awfully young and not all that experienced this coming season.
It’s a leadership vacuum to fill, for sure, with five-year stalwarts Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams gone.
The same with Kofi Cockburn opting to start his professional career after three decorated seasons with the Illini.
Yet Underwood isn’t all that concerned. He sees potential leaders emerging from the likes of Coleman Hawkins, Luke Goode, RJ Melendez, Baylor transfer Dain Dainja and Skyy Clark, among others.
“I think you start looking at Coleman,” Underwood said. “I think you start looking at Luke and RJ. Dain has been a part of a national championship locker room. I think we’ve got guys with natural leadership abilities who are ready to blossom into that role. (Clark) is not afraid of that role. He’s done that his whole life, and he’s already reaching out and connecting with guys. We’ll see how it all evolves once we get the group together here in the summer. It kind of happens organically, which is sometimes the best way to have that.”
Transfer target?When one transfer door closes, another opens. That’s life with more than 1,400 players in the transfer portal this offseason.
So when Virginia Tech guard Nahiem Alleyne, who drew Illinois interest when he hit the portal, commits to Connecticut, the Illini just pivot. New on the radar is Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV.
Council played the last two seasons at Wichita State and mostly came off the bench for the Shockers. The 6-6, 205-pound guard averaged 12 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists this past season and is considered a solid defensive wing option in the portal.
So Council hits on a couple offseason needs/wants for Illinois. He’d provide a veteran presence in the backcourt, and he’s got the size Underwood and Co. are looking for in a newcomer guard.
An area for improvement that’s a bit of a concern? Shooting. Council made just 30.6 percent of his three-pointers in the 2021-22 season after shooting 44.4 percent as a freshman. The difference was his attempts from deep per game jumped from 1.3 to 3.0 this past season.
Additional fun fact: Council has two brothers ... Ricky Council II and Ricky Council III. Ricky Council II played at Providence and UMBC, and Ricky Council III played junior-college ball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
Recruiting roundupAnother weekend with an evaluation period yielded multiple new offers for potential prospects now on Illinois’ recruiting board. Here’s a breakdown of some potential targets:
Class of 2023 Jelani Hamilton Cumberland Christian (Ga.)Hamilton is getting a boost to his recruitment this spring by playing with the Georgia Stars on the Nike EYBL circuit.
The 6-6, 185-pound guard is ranked as high as No. 51 in the country and as a four-star recruit by On3 and is considered a three-star prospect just outside the top 100 by 247Sports. He has other offers from Auburn, Alabama, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Mississippi, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Xavier.
JP Estrella Brewster (N.H.)
Estrella will finish his high school career at Brewster Academy after previously playing at South Portland (Maine).
The 6-10, 195-pound forward won an MPA Class AA state championship with the Red Riots during the 2021-22 season, and he was named Southwestern Maine Activities Association Player of the Year in his first full season of varsity competition. Estrella averaged 20.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.1 blocks in the regular season and had 19 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in the state title game. He has other offers from Massachusetts, Missouri, California, Maryland, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Maine, Penn State, Marquette, Xavier, Boston College, Iowa, Providence, Tennessee, Harvard and Syracuse.
Class of 2024 Tyler Johnson Oak Ridge (Fla.)Johnson helped Oak Ridge reach the quarterfinals of the FHSAA Class 7A state tournament where the Pioneers (21-8) lost to Seminole. The 6-5, 190-pound Johnson averaged 15.7 points and seven rebounds as a sophomore and has other offers from Clemson and Texas Tech.
Karter Knox Tampa Catholic (Fla.)
The younger brother of Atlanta Hawks forward Kevin Knox and Grand Canyon guard Kobe Knox, Karter Knox was instrumental in Tampa Catholic reaching the FHSAA Class 3A state semifinals where the Crusaders (22-8) lost to eventual champs FSU University High.
Knox, a 6-4, 180-pound guard, put up 20.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. He has other offers from Arizona State and Boise State and is ranked as high as No. 7 nationally by Rivals as a five-star recruit.
Carlos Harris III Curie
Harris’ recruitment has only just begun. The 6-2, 170-pound point guard’s only other offer is Eastern Illinois.
Class of 2025 Darryn Peterson
Cuyahoga Valley Christian (Ohio)Peterson earned MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors last season for the Royals, who lost to Cleveland Glenville in the Division II boys basketball district championship. The 6-5, 193-pound guard averaged 26.1 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals as a freshman and has other offers from Akron, Arizona State, Cleveland State, Indiana, LSU, Maryland, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, St. John’s, West Virginia and Xavier. Peterson’s dad, Darryl, played at Akron from 2001-06 and averaged 11.2 points and 3.8 rebounds for his Zips career.