Richey | Hawkins at his best raises Illini's ceiling
CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Hawkins had a look of near incredulity on his face after getting asked about when the last time he had a triple-double was.
The last time? A triple-double?
“Maybe at the CalFit gym back home with my friends,” he said with an ear-to-ear grin sitting behind the podium inside the media room on Tuesday night at State Farm Center.
So that made Tuesday night’s triple-double in No. 16 Illinois’ 73-44 Big Ten/ACC Challenge win against Syracuse officially his first.
It was the perfect scenario, really. The Orange’s 2-3 zone provided the opportunity for the 6-foot-10, 225-pound Hawkins to tap into his versatile skill set as the zone breaker. The result? A 15-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist night for just the fifth triple-double in more than a century of Illinois basketball history.
Versatility was the word on Hawkins before he arrived in Champaign. It’s versatility that the California native hasn’t always tapped into consistently, though, in two-plus seasons.
He has shown flashes of his potential that he did with his friends back at CalFit gym, including this year’s season opener of 23 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in an 87-52 win against Eastern Illinois. But only flashes. And, no offense to the Panthers in Charleston, but they’re not exactly basketball royalty.
Neither is this season’s Syracuse team, even with Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim still roaming the sidelines. But the play of Hawkins in front of a sold-out crowd of 15,544 at State Farm Center made for a forgettable night by the Orange in its first trip to Champaign.
Should Hawkins utilize that versatility more consistently? The floor and ceiling raises for an Illinois team that’s angling to keep its spot in the upper echelon of the Big Ten for a fourth straight season and then parlay that into some still-elusive NCAA tournament success.
Hawkins showcasing his talents in three phases like he did against Syracuse can get the Illini to those heights.
Illinois’ most effective offense against Syracuse ran through Hawkins in the high post, as he leaned into his inner facilitator. Hawkins easily could have tripled his 11 shot attempts against the Orange. The opportunities were certainly there, and he’s been fed a steady diet of “Shoot open shots” from the Illinois coaching staff.
It wasn’t hesitance on Hawkins’ part to not take those shots. It was a combination of the belief he has in himself to become a playmaker and the belief he has in his teammates to make them in his stead.
“They’re always telling me, ‘Shoot the ball, shoot the ball,’” Hawkins said of the Illinois coaches. “I want to get guys touches so they can get their confidence going and get a feel for a ball. I like facilitating. I like passing. I’ll turn down a few shots and they’ll get on me, but they’ll just have to live with it because I know the next guy is going to knock down the shot.”
Little need for constructive criticism existed on Tuesday night. Hawkins didn’t just score 15 points. He did it on 7-of-11 shooting on a night Illinois shot just 35.8 percent as a team. He took Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s challenge to become more aggressive on the glass and pulled down 10 rebounds. And he thrived passing out of traffic jams against Syracuse’s 2-3 zone to the tune of 10 assists— that might have been 20 if more shots fell around him — because of his willingness to put his teammates first.
It’s a fine line to walk. Hawkins didn’t attempt a shot until the second half of last Friday night’s home rout against overmatched Lindenwood and finished with a pair of missed three-pointers. He also took just three shots a week prior in the Illini’s thrilling comeback win against UCLA.
Thinking pass first is one thing. Turning down open look after open look is another — and not a conducive path to Illinois wins throughout the grind of the Big Ten. Which gets going in full earnest on Friday night for Illinois (6-1) at No. 22 Maryland (7-0).
That’s why the Illinois coaches have prodded Hawkins to shoot when he’s open. And it’s why Underwood called one of Hawkins’ low-volume shooting efforts “unacceptable.”
“You can be a bad player by being unselfish, but (Tuesday) he was tremendous,” Underwood said. “I think he’s just special against a zone with his feel. I knew we had the right guy to put in the middle. He played with great, great patience. He’s a great pivot guy. That sounds corny, but you have to pivot a lot against the zone in the middle of it.
“I think he’s been pretty good all season long. He’s a great decision-maker. When he tries to hit singles and not home runs every time, he’s really good. … Coleman can be that guy. That’s what we see a lot of in practice and know that he has the skill set to be that guy.”
Illinois let Hawkins embrace the triple-double results of becoming that guy by keeping him in to snag one last rebound even with the outcome well in hand. The sellout crowd at State Farm Center, who braved the rainy and windy elements on the last Tuesday night of November to keep the raucous atmosphere inside State Farm Center going, wasn’t the only group aware of where Hawkins stood in his triple-double pursuit.
The Illinois coaches knew as evidenced by assistant coach Geoff Alexander leaping out of his seat on the bench in celebration of Hawkins’ 10th assist. Hawkins knew, too. Couldn’t help himself — even though he admitted he shouldn’t do it — from a little scoreboard watching.
“The score is kind of right by the stats, so every time I look up I kind of see the stats,” Hawkins said. “The first half I think I saw six rebounds, (six) points and like five assists. I was really like, ‘OK, this is possible.’”
More than possible. Achievable. And the type of performance and production — even if it doesn’t mean another triple-double — that Illinois will need more of as the season progresses.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).