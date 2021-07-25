Richey | Henson's legacy still strong
CHAMPAIGN — You didn’t grow up in central Illinois in the heyday of Illini basketball and not know Lou Henson.
While I might have spent more time at Redbird Arena in Normal watching Illinois State try to battle at the top of the Missouri Valley Conference — it was just an easy half-hour drive from home — I learned about Henson from both my dad and grandpa.
Both respected the longtime Illinois coach and how he ran his program. That was good enough for me.
I didn’t meet Henson until I started working at The News-Gazette in 2014. Introduced to him before one of his appearances on “Monday Night SportsTalk” at The Esquire, I got to experience what I’d only heard of previously.
I was new to Champaign, new to the newspaper and not yet covering Illinois men’s basketball. About as anonymous as could be. Yet Henson and his wife Mary, who accompanied him to downtown Champaign for the radio show, of course, were unbelievably kind and welcoming.
Making the switch to cover Illinois men’s basketball meant the opportunity to speak with Henson sporadically. A practice at State Farm Center. A moment before the Illinois-Eastern Illinois exhibition game in Charleston in 2017.
Moments I treasured.
Henson’s been gone a year now. The Hall of Fame coach died July 25, 2020, after a career filled with nearly 800 wins and a lifetime filled with people touched by his humanity and presence.
Especially his players. The number he influenced in nearly 50 years as a coach — from Las Cruces (N.M.) High School to Hardin-Simmons to New Mexico State and Illinois — is extraordinary.
“I’m so shocked it’s been a year already,” former Illini star Deon Thomas said. “I’m sitting here with my chin on the floor. It feels like he’s still here. When you have somebody come through your life like a Coach Henson or any strong male figure that had an influence on your life, you think about them every day. … The lessons that I and others have taken from him you just continue to pass on. In that way, he lives forever.”
Thomas would like to see his former coach’s legacy solidified even further in Champaign. The State Farm Center court bears Henson’s name, and he’s in the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame. There’s still room for more.
“I would love to see a statue erected in front of State Farm Center,” Thomas said. “I think it’s deserved. He’s still our all-time leader in wins. … I don’t think there’s enough things you could honestly do on that campus to show appreciation and love for him.”
Flyin’ Illini star Kendall Gill just held the second of his annual golf outing in support of Cunningham Children’s Home without Henson. Last year’s was less than a month after his passing. This year’s held earlier this month in Savoy still didn’t feel quite the same.
But Henson continues to loom large in Gill’s life.
“I have pictures of myself and Coach Henson and our team all over my house,” Gill said. “Any time I go down in my basement, I see Coach Henson’s face. I think of coach all the time, and I think of his wife Mary, who was like a mom to all of us.”
The Illinois basketball family also lost Jimmy Collins last December. A longtime Henson assistant, Collins played a key role in building some of the Illini’s most successful teams.
“It doesn’t seem the same without Coach Henson and Coach Collins here anymore, but I can tell you what they would say,” Gill said. “They would say you’ve got to keep carrying on. Both of them. That’s the men that they were. I’m just proud that I had them in my life for so long. Not only through my college years
“I had them in my life throughout my whole pro career and after my pro career. They got a chance to see my kids and got a chance to talk to my kids about what I had done. They imparted a lot of wisdom while they were here.”
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).