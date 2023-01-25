Richey | Illini are a tourney team (and a contender if they're consistent)
CHAMPAIGN — The odds of filling out a perfect NCAA tournament bracket are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 — or roughly 1 in 9 quintillion. That’s quintillion with a Q.
That’s only if you flipped a coin on each game. The odds if you have at least a passing familiarity with college basketball are a little closer. As in 1 in 120.2 billion.
I didn’t crunch those numbers myself. The NCAA took care of that last March when it put together an article titled “Absurd odds of a perfect March Madness bracket.”
Probably for the best. That’s math too far advanced for a college basketball writer’s brain that is stuffed more with knowing the nicknames of basically all 363 Division I programs. Did you know two of the five newest Division I teams — Lindenwood and Texas A&M-Commerce — are both the Lions?
Filling out a bracket this March? Even those mathematically-determined odds are probably too low. Might as well flip a coin given how wild this season has been. No team is safe from an upset. Just look at Kansas. The reigning NCAA champions’ losing streak hit three on Monday night at Baylor.
The Jayhawks aren’t alone.
Even the blue bloods have proven vulnerable the last three months. North Carolina, Kentucky and Duke were all ranked heading into the season. The Tar Heels at No. 1 no less. Now? All of them have six losses and none of them are ranked.
The non-blue bloods have had just as turbulent a season. There are 11 more teams that were ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 that find themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to the top teams in the country.
That’s the territory Illinois currently occupies.
The Illini are good enough and boast a pair of no doubt résumé-boosting wins against UCLA and Texas to still fairly easily project as an NCAA tournament team. Just fighting to hold on to a top eight seed at this point. A fight that got at least a step easier after Tuesday night’s 69-60 win against Ohio State at State Farm Center.
Maybe.
There’s a chance the Buckeyes’ computer numbers — they were a Top 25 team in KenPom and Torvik before Tuesday’s game — start to more closely reflect their struggles. As in six losses in their last seven games. What’s now considered a Quad I victory might not be if Ohio State doesn’t figure this out.
But Tuesday was a positive sign for Illinois and its eventual NCAA tournament chances. The Illini showed why they were able to beat Top 10 teams like UCLA and Texas. High-level defense from Coleman Hawkins and RJ Melendez. Transition offense that can light up a crowd. Terrence Shannon Jr. more aggressive in attacking the basket.
Getting that level of play on a more consistent basis is the challenge. That’s the path to a better seed come March and perhaps a longer NCAA tournament run than the second round exits the past two seasons.
Because the talent is there. Both Hawkins and Shannon have been attached to mocks for the 2023 NBA draft. Matthew Mayer — at least since the Texas win — has shown he can be one of the top players in the Big Ten. Dain Dainja has exceeded expectations and Jayden Epps and Ty Rodgers continue to settle into their roles as true freshmen.
Brad Underwood built that kind of roster to have more NCAA tournament success. To push past that second-round roadblock.
Getting there isn’t a guarantee. Not in this topsy turvy college basketball season. But the odds are in Illinois’ favor with a remaining schedule flush with more Quad I opportunities — at least for now — to escape the middle of the pack seed-wise.
Then, it’s anybody’s guess how the tournament will actually play out. In other words, the exact type of NCAA tournament that will thrill even the casual college basketball fans that think they can beat that 1 in 120.2 billion chance at a perfect bracket.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).