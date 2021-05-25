Richey | Illini at a crossroads
CHAMPAIGN — Unprecedented isn’t a bad way to describe the shakeup to the Illinois men’s basketball coaching staff during the last month-plus.
Orlando Antigua? Gone. Headed back to Kentucky to work with John Calipari again.
Chin Coleman? Gone. On his way to Lexington, Ky., too, as his climb up the coaching ladder continues.
Stephen Gentry? Gone. Returning to his alma mater, Gonzaga, for the second time.
Gentry was the final moving piece — at least outbound. He announced he was leaving Illinois on Friday. Gonzaga made his hire official three days later on Monday.
“Best wishes to Coach Gentry as he returns to his alma mater, Gonzaga University,” read the official statement from Brad Underwood released Monday. “He played a big role in our success, with his time here ranking as the winningest two-year Big Ten run in Illini history. Stephen and I go back a long way; he is a driven, details-oriented coach with a great mind for the game. Gent will remain a close friend and basketball confidant, as I know he will be keeping an eye on the Fighting Illini from Spokane.”
It’s the second such statement Underwood has released as his assistant coaching staff from last season was wiped out during an offseason full of change.
One connecting thread between the two was the role Antigua, Coleman and Gentry all played in changing Illinois’ basketball fortunes.
The list of accomplishments following the 2020-21 season is lengthy. The program hit heights not seen in Champaign in nearly two decades.
Most regular-season Big Ten wins of any Illinois team — ever — and a “contested” conference title.
A Big Ten tournament championship.
The No. 2 ranking in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season.
A No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
A consensus First Team All-American in Ayo Dosunmu and a consensus Second Team All-American in Kofi Cockburn.
That’s why all three assistant coaches heading elsewhere this offseason qualifies as unprecedented. Illinois just put together its best season since the 2004-05 team was the national runner-up.
Underwood isn’t starting from scratch — the foundation of the program has been solidified and “super senior” guards Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams returning means a tie to the new cultural standard — but three new assistant coaches means a restart of sorts at State Farm Center.
It’s a restart that has a portion of the fan base hammering away at the panic button hard enough to smash it to smithereens. A sprinkling of disbelief combined with a healthy dose of here we go again.
But all three moves can easily be explained.
Calipari was looking to shake up his coaching staff after a 9-16 record last season. Bringing back Antigua, who was integral in Kentucky’s five-year run from 2009-14 that featured a national title and two more Final Fours, was a no-brainer.
Coleman absolutely couldn’t turn down the opportunity with the Wildcats. Illinois fans would argue he made a lateral move, but Kentucky is a blue blood, the all-time winningest program in college basketball history. It’s another move up the ladder.
And Gentry went “home.” For the second time. The former Gonzaga walk-on guard had a chance to return to one of the best programs in the country during the last two decades.
Logical moves. All three of them. That still sting for a program that got back on track in the past two seasons and now faces an added layer of uncertainty beyond that now baked into every program in the transfer portal era.
Illinois basketball is at a crossroads of sorts. Underwood is still running the show, and elevating Geoff Alexander from assistant to the head coach to assistant coach does maintain a bit of continuity in the program.
But plenty has changed. A post-Dosunmu and potentially post-Cockburn reality on top of a pair of new-to-the-program assistant coaches means there might not be a smooth transition from a breakout 2020-21 season to sustained success in 2021-22 and beyond.
Underwood has long mentioned Illinois’ place as the No. 11 program in college basketball history as determined by the AP in 2017. He’s doubled down by saying Illinois is acting like a top-10 program in bringing assistant coach Chester Frazier “home” with a seriously competitive salary and the athletic department making a $40 million investment in the renovation and expansion of Ubben Basketball Complex.
All well and good … as long as positive results keep coming on the basketball court.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).