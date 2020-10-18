Richey | Illini building on last year's success
CHAMPAIGN — NCAA tournament simulation after NCAA tournament simulation this spring forecast Illinois making a run.
Sweet 16 or bust. (Maybe even the Elite Eight if things fell the Illini’s way).
Simulations, of course, we’re all we had. The tournament itself was canceled in the wake of conference tournament after conference tournament shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For college coaches stressing “control what you can control” — Illinois’ Brad Underwood included — there wasn’t much left to manage once the season came to an abrupt, disappointing stop. The Illini’s NCAA tournament drought reached seven years. At least officially since no team heard its name called on Selection Sunday.
Underwood said his team realizes what could have been this spring. It was a semi-regular topic of conversation during the summer. A top-four finish in the Big Ten thanks to five wins in the final six regular season games had the Illini operating at near peak form.
A Big Ten or NCAA tournament run? Maybe both? Underwood said it was realistic.
“We were playing really well,” he continued. “Kofi (Cockburn) wasn’t playing as a freshman. He had grown up. We had guards that could make big plays. We were one of the best defensive teams in the country in the last month of the season. We were a top rebounding team.
“We had everything that you want going into a postseason run. Yet, one of the great challenges is getting back to that level. That’s what we’re striving toward.”
Expectations are higher now heading into the coming season than they were even at the end of the previous one. Underwood has challenged his team to start the 2020-21 season like they finished the last. He also understands it’s a different team with different personnel — Andres Feliz graduated, Alan Griffin transferred — and a different identity to be determined.
“I don’t want to talk to these guys too much about all the things that happened last year, but I want them to understand what we did and how we went about it and the process that got us there,” Underwood said. “I think the process is just as important as the pieces. This team will develop its own identity. Their characteristics will win out, and their personality will win out. I think we’ll continue to figure out what that identity truly looks like once we get a little further in practice.”
Part of Illinois’ identity — at least to start the season — will likely be that of a top 10 team. Ballots from the 65 Associated Press voters for the preseason top 25 are due in less than a month. It’s an expectation that the Illini could fall somewhere in the top 10.
The bulls-eye has grown on Illinois’ collective back. The Illini have gone, as Underwood said, from “the hunter to the hunted” after finishing last season at No. 21 in the final AP Top 25 and then returning a group of four starters that includes an All-Big Ten guard in Ayo Dosunmu and the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year in Cockburn.
Handling those rising expectations, Underwood said, is the next step in the growth of the program. Doing so apparently requires ignoring them. At least in a way.
“Our objective is to never watch the rankings and never really talk about the rankings — that’s for everybody else — and just keep doing what we do,” Underwood said. “Be an everyday guy. All the results will take care of themselves. I’m a process guy. I’m very committed to that. I want our players to be that.”
Underwood has the veteran team perhaps capable of doing just that. The roster was built with players that had won everywhere else before having success at Illinois last season. The three highest profile freshmen — Adam Miller, Andre Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins — know a thing or two about expectations for successful teams, too.
“Putting that together as a collective group, I don’t think we lack confidence,” Underwood said. “I like that. I want that. I preach that myself, and I feel that. With that is an understanding that, ‘Hey, everybody is coming after you.’ You have to back that up. Sometimes when you do get dinged, you better make sure you know how to handle that and bounce back.”
Success in 2020-21, of course, will be different. Depth and experience will help. So will a little luck. Mostly, Underwood said, it could come down to how teams handle the ongoing pandemic.
“We’ve got to handle COVID,” he said. “We talk about COVID every single day. That could determine how far you go and what you do.”
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette.