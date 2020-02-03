CHAMPAIGN — One road loss, in a top 25 matchup no less, does not a season unmake. While Illinois saw its seven-game winning streak snapped Sunday at Iowa, the seven-point defeat to the No. 18 Hawkeyes can be viewed as more of a one off situation than a harbinger of some downward trend to come.
That's why Illinois was still in the top 20 of my AP Top 25 ballot Monday morning at No. 19. Where the Illini ultimately wind up when the poll drops is still to be determined, but losing to another top 25 team away from home isn't a reason for a dramatic fall. That's especially true considering Illinois stacked Quadrant I and II wins during its winning streak.
Putting together a ballot is a balance of big picture and a little recency bias. This is a situation where the former outweighs the latter.
And here's the thing. Illinois was in position to snatch a fourth straight victory on the road in Big Ten play. While the Illini might have let a late lead slip through their fingers, they proved again they can compete with the Big Ten (and consequently the nation's) best.
The next two weeks will be the time to prove that. There's no guarantee all four of Illinois' next opponents will still be ranked when the Illini face them, but the still relevant Big Ten title hopes for Brad Underwood and Co. are directly tied to this next stretch of games.
This week's AP Top 25 ballot:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. San Diego State
4. Kansas
5. Louisville
6. Duke
7. Dayton
8. Florida State
9. Auburn
10. Maryland
11. Villanova
12. Seton Hall
13. Oregon
14. Kentucky
15. West Virginia
16. LSU
17. Michigan State
18. Iowa
19. Illinois
20. Penn State
21. Creighton
22. Butler
23. Colorado
24. Houston
25. Rutgers
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).