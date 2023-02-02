Richey | Illini trending upward in bracketology
Seven wins in the last eight games wasn't just good for Illinois' standing in the Big Ten. Alone in second place in the league to end January was an accomplishment after starting Big Ten play 0-3 with really just a single competitive game.
But those same seven wins did wonders for Illinois' place in the NCAA tournament discussions. How notable some of those wins are is certainly up for debate — and Ohio State and Wisconsin not dropping anymore in the NET rankings would be ideal — but the sheer volume of victories doesn't hurt. Particularly the five by double-digit margins.
I have Illinois as the top No. 6 seed in my current projection and ready to move up onto that No. 5 seed line with a win at Iowa coupled with an Indiana home loss to Purdue on Saturday. It's a serious climb considering where the Illini stood a month ago in the aftermath of getting run by Penn State, Missouri and Northwestern.
Turns out the experts mostly agree with me.
Bart Torvik's T-Ranketology also has Illinois as No. 6 seed, while FOX Sprots' Mike DeCourcy recently projected the Illini as a No.7 seed. It's a more favorable outlook from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm and UI professor Sheldon Jacobson at BracketOdds with Illinois checking in as a No. 5 seed.
Lunardi has the Illini playing Liberty in the first round in Orlando where Houston looms in the Sweet 16. Palm is sending Illinois to Sacramento to play Oral Roberts before a potential second-round matchup with former Gonzaga and former standout Roger Powell and former assistant Stephen Gentry.
That's all to say this. Illinois is an NCAA tournament team. As long as it keeps winning.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).